Reported virus deaths reach single-day high

Arkansas on Sunday logged a new single-day record of 33 reported deaths from covid-19 as the number of active virus cases in the state climbed to a record high of 10,420.

With the latest deaths, the virus-related toll in Arkansas rose to 1,958.

The number of active cases in the state surpassed 10,000 for the first time on Saturday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. An increase of 235 active cases on Sunday pushed the state to the new record.

The previous single-day high of 27 reported deaths came on Sept. 2, though many of those were delayed reports of deaths that had occurred in earlier months. A little more than a month later, on Oct. 9, 26 confirmed deaths related to covid-19 were reported, along with one probable death.

All of the deaths reported on Sunday occurred among confirmed covid-19 patients. The day before, 21 deaths among confirmed cases and four deaths among probable cases were reported.

According to Department of Health spokeswoman Meg Mirivel, five of the deaths reported on Sunday were delayed reports from before the month of October. Thirteen of the 33 deaths occurred in nursing homes and two were from the same facility, Mirivel said.

Health officials in Arkansas reported 867 new confirmed or probable covid-19 cases on Sunday. Gov. Asa Hutchinson in a Twitter post noted the large number of cases on a Sunday, a day when reported virus cases typically dip.

"This number is higher than normal for a Sunday which reminds us we must win every day in this fight," he wrote. "Sadly, the 33 deaths are the highest yet. Be safe this week & let's all do our part to stop the spread in our communities."

The latest cases brought the cumulative number of infections in the state to 113,057. Of the 757 new confirmed cases reported on Sunday, 62 were from correctional facilities, the Department of Health said.

The highest new-case total was reported in Pulaski County, with 72 confirmed or probable cases, followed by Benton County with 70, Washington County with 47, Craighead County with 46 and Sebastian County with 36.

Hospitalizations due to the virus remained high, though they declined by 12 from the previous day for a total of 655 as of Sunday. The number of patients on ventilators stood at 107, an increase of two from the day before.

Results from 8,690 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and 392 antigen tests were reported on Saturday, according to the Department of Health.

CONTINUED SPREAD

The tally of active cases in Arkansas has climbed rapidly from approximately 7,000 cases on Oct. 8 to the new record of 10,420 on Sunday.

The rising number of active cases indicates that the risk of individuals transmitting the virus to others in their communities has only increased since last month. With large single-day case numbers reported in recent days, active cases are unlikely to decline significantly until many of the infected individuals recover from the virus in tandem with new cases decreasing.

In an interview on Sunday, state epidemiologist Dr. Jennifer Dillaha attributed the high level of community transmission to individuals not following guidance on social distancing and the wearing of masks.

"Those are our two leading weapons against the spread of the disease," she said. "And in order for them to work, people have to do them. And we are hearing many anecdotal reports of people not embracing those behaviors."

Dillaha also referred to reports of individuals seeking to avoid quarantining from others by "either not getting tested or not reporting their contacts."

"So all of those things are working together to increase spread in our community," Dillaha added.

Asked about the heightened emphasis on mask-wearing to reduce the spread of the virus, Dillaha said she did not think Hutchinson's statewide mask mandate might have helped curb the current level of spread if the governor had issued it earlier.

On July 16, Hutchinson announced that residents would be required to wear face coverings in public settings when social distancing cannot be achieved, after previously resisting the idea of a mandate.

"I don't think the level of transmission is related to the timing of the implementation of that mandate. I think that has to do with more recent behavior," Dillaha said. She pointed to reports of social gatherings where individuals have not adhered to social distancing and masking rules.

Dillaha declined to offer specifics when asked which officials within the Department of Health have advised the governor to adopt more restrictive or aggressive measures to contain the virus and which officials have advocated less restrictive measures.

"We have a range of opinions at the Health Department, and when we provide the governor with information, we give him that range," Dillaha said.

LRSD CASES

The Little Rock School District's Southwest High School will continue all-virtual instruction through Friday, when the school district will reassess the situation, according to the district's weekend covid-19 report released on Sunday.

Two staff members at the high school tested positive for covid-19, and six other staff members were required to quarantine because of potential exposure, according to the weekend report.

Last week, the school district announced the high school would transition to virtual instruction. In its Friday covid-19 report, the district had said Southwest High School was scheduled to return to in-person learning today.

In addition to the cases at the high school, one staff member tested positive at Stephens Elementary and eight students at the school entered isolation, according to the report released Sunday.

One student each at Horace Mann Middle School and Parkview High School also tested positive.