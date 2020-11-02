Seahawks pop 49ers behind big plays

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) makes a touchdown pass to wide receiver DK Metcalf (not shown) as San Francisco 49ers safety Marcell Harris, right, pressures during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund)

SEATTLE -- For the first time this season at home, the final seconds were relatively calm for the Seattle Seahawks.

No stress. No anxiety. Just a few kneel downs.

Russell Wilson, DK Metcalf and Bobby Wagner did enough earlier for the Seahawks to finally avoid a crazy finish at CenturyLink Field.

Wilson threw four more touchdown passes, two to Metcalf, and the Seahawks rebounded from their first loss of the season with a resounding 37-27 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Wilson and Metcalf tormented San Francisco and its banged up secondary as the top-scoring offense in the league continued to pile up points. The Seahawks (6-1) have scored at least 30 points in six of seven games.

And for the first time this season at home, the outcome was decided long before the final moments. Seattle opened the year with three home victories over New England, Dallas and Minnesota all of which decided in the final moments.

Thumping their division rivals must have felt downright relaxing, even with the Seahawks having five starters inactive for the game.

"I think it says a tremendous amount that it didn't matter who was playing," Seattle Coach Pete Carroll. "The guys just stepped up and did their job and busted your tails to get it done."

Wilson hit Metcalf on a pair of first-half touchdown passes, but it was a 2½-minute sequence midway through the third quarter when Seattle blew the game open.

Wilson found rookie DeeJay Dallas on a 2-yard TD pass after San Francisco went three-and-out to open the second half for a 20-7 lead. Dante Pettis fumbled the ensuing kickoff on a big hit from Cody Barton. Six plays later, Wilson evaded pressure in the pocket and zipped a 6-yard TD pas to David Moore for a 27-7 lead.

Seattle added one more score on a 1-yard TD run by Dallas with 3:33 left after the 49ers pulled within 10.

Wilson finished 27 of 37 for 261 yards and has 26 TD passes on the season, one behind Tom Brady for the most in the first seven games of a season.

Metcalf had another career day in his breakout second season. Metcalf had 102 yards receiving in the first half and finished with a career-high 12 catches and 161 yards receiving.

The momentum from two consecutive victories for San Francisco (4-4) evaporated in a hurry as more injuries continued to pile. Jimmy Garoppolo was 11 of 16 for 84 yards and an ugly interception in the first quarter. Garoppolo went to the locker room early in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury and was replaced by Nick Mullens.

Running back Tevin Coleman returned for the first time since early in the season, only to leave at halftime with a knee injury. George Kittle made a terrific 25-yard catch early in the fourth quarter, but limped to the locker room with a foot injury.

Mullens led San Francisco on three TD drives in the fourth quarter. He capped the second with a 16-yard TD pass to Ross Dwelley with 4:16 left, but the two-point conversion failed after replay ruled Jerick McKinnon was touched down short of the goal line.

San Francisco07020--27

Seattle671410--37

First Quarter

Sea--Metcalf 46 pass from Wilson (kick failed), :00.

Second Quarter

SF--Hasty 1 run (Gould kick), 6:59.

Sea--Metcalf 2 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 3:04.

Third Quarter

Sea--Dallas 2 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 8:02.

Sea--Dav.Moore 6 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 5:51.

Fourth Quarter

Sea--FG Myers 48, 14:07.

SF--McKinnon 1 run (Gould kick), 9:36.

SF--Dwelley 16 pass from Mullens (pass failed), 4:16.

Sea--Dallas 1 run (Myers kick), 3:33.

SF--Aiyuk 3 pass from Mullens (Gould kick), 1:52.

SFSea

First downs2427

Total Net Yards351350

Rushes-yards22-5228-101

Passing299249

Punt Returns1-202-24

Kickoff Returns4-742-38

Interceptions Ret.0-01-1

Comp-Att-Int29-41-127-37-0

Sacked-Yards Lost3-232-12

Punts4-50.54-54.0

Fumbles-Lost3-10-0

Penalties-Yards6-366-30

Time of Possession29:0230:58

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--San Francisco, Hasty 12-29, Coleman 3-20, Garoppolo 4-4, McKinnon 3-(minus 1). Seattle, Dallas 18-41, Dav.Moore 2-28, Wilson 6-23, Bellore 1-5, Homer 1-4.

PASSING--San Francisco, Mullens 18-25-0-238, Garoppolo 11-16-1-84. Seattle, Wilson 27-37-0-261.

RECEIVING--San Francisco, Aiyuk 8-91, Bourne 8-81, McKinnon 4-40, T.Taylor 3-32, Kittle 2-39, Juszczyk 2-21, Dwelley 1-16, Hasty 1-2. Seattle, Metcalf 12-161, Dallas 5-17, Lockett 4-33, Dav.Moore 3-18, Dissly 1-17, Bellore 1-9, Hollister 1-6.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) celebrates with wide receiver DK Metcalf, center, after Wilson passed to Metcalf for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund)

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) celebrates with teammates David Moore, left, and DeeJay Dallas, right, after Metcalf scored a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund)

Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner, right, sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) walks to the locker room during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund)

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver David Moore (83) celebrates with DK Metcalf, left, and Tyler Lockett (16), after Moore scored a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)