In "The Souls of Black Folks," W.E.B. Du Bois tells us that the American Negro "simply wishes to make it possible for a man to be both a Negro and an American ... ." If we American whites do not accept this, we are racists. Comfortable in our own racial identities--Irish American, Italian American, Jewish American, and the like--in our prejudices, we ignore or refuse to accept the facts: the Black American's ancestors were torn from their culture, their homelands, and their gods. They were enslaved, bred like prized cattle, force-fed the white man's God. It was 400 years before our white awareness of "This is Wrong!" became strong enough to declare slavery wrong (then only in areas where the economy didn't depend upon slaves), and by fighting a war to remain "one country, under God."

After the Civil War, the Black populations went through continuous horrors: hanging, torture, legal segregation, were denied basic human rights, and were expected to show placid, abject homage to even the lowest of the white castes.

Far too slowly, "This is Wrong!" became enough of a clamor that legal segregation was stopped--to be followed by the even more insidious and dehumanizing insult of de facto segregation. De facto racism exists today and can be measured by the statistics: hugely disproportionate numbers of Blacks and browns in poverty, denied fair and equal access to quality health care, education, employment, housing, banking and much more.

So shout, and shout again, "This is Wrong!" When we see those in power abuse their power: "This is Wrong!" When foolish restrictions are placed on voting rights: "This is Wrong!" When accumulation of wealth becomes the new American racism: "This is Wrong!"

Debt is out of control

President Reagan's Republicans goosed the economy with a huge tax cut, but when they saw the effect on the federal debt, they rolled a lot of it back. They admitted that higher business profits did not translate into higher enough tax revenue to cover annual budget deficits. They increased taxes.

The debt nearly tripled from $998 billion in 1981 when Reagan took office to $2.6 trillion in his last year, 1988. It is now more than 27 times higher than in 1981 at $27 trillion and rising. That's 136 percent of the 2020 gross domestic product. The GDP is the value of all goods and services produced in a year. It's a lot.

Unlike Reagan's GOP, Trump's Republicans have no opportunity to correct their mistake, even if they admitted having made one, which they never will. They have led us into a blind alley.

We will have to live with Trump Republicans' disastrous policies for a long time because we have no choice but to increase deficit spending to keep the covid recession from becoming a depression.

It's time for conservative voters to act like conservatives and help elect a president, senators and representatives who will work to bring annual budget deficits and the federal debt under control.

Google U.S. Debt Clock before you vote.

Protects human lives

As many Arkansans go to the polls in the 2nd Congressional District, they have more than likely been inundated with ads about Congressman French Hill and Sen. Joyce Elliott. Unfortunately, many still do not know about the voting history of Congressman Hill's challenger. Arkansas is pro-life, and the only candidate that represents these values is Congressman Hill. I believe we all can agree that abortion is not just another elective procedure like getting your wisdom teeth removed. However, Senator Elliott apparently believes otherwise.

When it was time to vote to restrict abortions when an unborn child felt pain, Senator Elliott voted no. What about restricting abortions when a heartbeat was detected? She still voted no. When it was time to protect women from the dangerous off-label use of abortion-inducing drugs, she voted to not protect them. Should we not restrict dismemberment abortions of unborn children being ripped limb by limb? She didn't think so. She voted to continue to let women choose to have an abortion because they do not like the sex of the unborn child. Even worse, she voted against restricting abortions of unborn children diagnosed with Down Syndrome. Then there are the women who are tragically told their child will not survive long after birth; she voted against offering them palliative care.

This should scare everyone that an elected official would have such a long history against protecting the sanctity of human life. Arkansas values are on the line this year and so are the lives of thousands of unborn children in Arkansas. On the ballot this election cycle, only one candidate cherishes life and has a history of protecting life from conception, and that candidate is Congressman French Hill.

Not in best interests

For a long time now I've been looking for a Republican that I could respect. One whose personal integrity was evident, and there for a while I thought I'd found one who met the test. That was Asa Hutchinson ... until he announced he'd vote for Trump.

It's not like Asa is some slack-jawed, ignorant redneck. He and his wife are both graduates of Bob Jones University. That fundamentalist university taught all sorts of racism, homophobia, male superiority, etc. He's not shown much of that.

But he knows Trump is a racist who has no sense of common decency, self-respect, or respect for anyone he can't corrupt and use. Asa is a good lawyer and he's very much aware of the disregard Trump has consistently shown for the rule of law and the U.S. Constitution.

He's very much aware of Trump's immoral history and present daily conduct. He knows Trump will lie out of habit when the truth would serve better. Asa is aware of Trump's abuse and denigration of our oldest and most trusted allies and of his spoken disrespect for our military heroes and leaders. Asa knows what Trump's impetuous and ill-advised interactions with other nations has cost us the esteem of those nations. We're an international laughingstock.

Asa calls himself a Christian. Where does scripture tell us to put our stamp of approval on manifest evil? If he were an ignorant redneck and didn't know better, it could be excused.

Asa surely knows his vote for Trump is not in the best interests of the nation or its people. He's just too spineless to stand up to the derision of the rednecks.

Just say it's enough

Re Philip Martin's epic parking ticket experience: Why on Earth would you want the party of limitless government back in power? Have you not had enough yet?

Promises broken first

As World War I engulfed Europe, President Wilson won re-election with the slogan "He kept us out of war." In his second term, he promptly got us into one.

Broken presidential promises are quite common. Bush One: "No new taxes."

Here is the thing though: They generally wait until after the election to break their promises, but not Trump. When Trump vowed in his recent State of the Union that his administration intends to protect the health insurance coverage of people with pre-existing medical conditions, he was, in no uncertain terms, lying. We know this because those protections already exist. Moreover, Trump's administration is already party to a lawsuit seeking to eliminate them.

Pre-existing conditions are those that require future medical attention such as diabetes, cancer, even pregnancy. Before President Obama's Affordable Care Act, it was common practice for insurance companies to refuse to sell insurance to customers with pre-existing conditions. Obama required insurance companies to provide reasonably priced coverage to those with pre-existing conditions. A federal lawsuit brought by Republican attorneys generals is asking the courts to invalidate this Affordable Care Act provision.

Trump pledged that he will always protect patients with pre-existing conditions. Square that with the administration's motion filed in support of the suit to eliminate the entire Affordable Care Act, which is the only thing protecting patients with pre-

Arkansans with pre-existing conditions who support Trump cannot say they were not warned.

Power-grab proposals

A majority of our state legislators seem to think us Arkies are easily fooled.

Their Issue 1 proposes to take a temporary tax that would have expired and make it permanent as a part of the state Constitution. Trashing up our Constitution with a tax levy is an unprecedented attack on the very essence of what constitutions are written for. And Arkansans are pretty loaded up with regressive taxes already when compared to other states.

Then, these legislators want us to pass Issue 3, which would virtually destroy the little power we citizens now have to be a check on the actions and inactions of the Legislature and the special interests.

The real kicker is Issue 2. I guess as a reward for putting 1 and 3 on our ballots, legislators would have us finally do away with those pesky lifetime term limits that were originally initiated by Arkansas citizens and approved by the voters.

Could citizens later directly petition to undo any of these adopted power grabs by legislators and special interests? Fat chance (see Issue 3 again).

This Arkie opposes all three proposals because they may be good for special interests and legislators, but they are not good for the people of Arkansas.

Any legislator up for re-election needs serious scrutiny as to his or her role in these proposals.

He isn't to blame

Why do people continue to blame President Trump for spreading the coronavirus? I doubt very much that anyone could have known the extent of this virus, and anyone who thinks otherwise must have their head in a very dark place. Other countries do not attack their leader for the spread of the virus, only Americans.

If Biden were president, I'm sure he would be hiding out in his basement or walking around in circles with his hands up in the air!

Get 'er done, folks

There were some interesting letters to the editor in last Monday's edition of the paper. As usual, the opinions differed somewhat, but a civil tone was maintained.

We must agree to disagree again, both in Arkansas and in America as a whole. Both are too precious to allow knuckleheads from either side of the political spectrum to divide us.

As citizens we do not just have the right to vote, we have a duty to vote. Get out there, Arkansas, and get 'er done.

