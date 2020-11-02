Boy, 14, critically injured in shooting at I-30 access ramp, troopers say

A 14-year-old boy was critically wounded Sunday night after he was shot while riding in a vehicle as it pulled onto an Interstate 30 access ramp in North Little Rock, police said.

The teen, who was from Little Rock, was shot by someone in a yellow Dodge Challenger while the car he was in pulled onto the ramp at Broadway Street, according to a news release by state police. The driver of the car carrying the teen went directly to Arkansas Children's Hospital following the shooting, the release states.

Neither the driver nor another teenage passenger in the car were injured, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the release.