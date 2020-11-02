State Sports Briefs

VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas sweeps Ole Miss

Jillian Gillen had 12 kills and three service aces to lead the University of Arkansas to a 25-18, 25-22, 25-11 victory over Ole Miss on Sunday at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville.

It was the first sweep of the season for the Razorbacks (4-0, 4-0 SEC), who got 11 kills and 12 digs from Taylor Head. Devyn Wheeler had 10 kills.

Samantha Schnitta had 11 kills for Ole Miss (0-4, 0-4).

TENNIS

ASU strong at Louisiana Tech

After posting 10 victories on the first day of the Louisiana Tech Invitational, the Arkansas State University women added seven more on Sunday to close the fall portion of the 2020-21 season with 17 victories at the event in Ruston, La.

Arkansas State finished the invitational with a 7-2 mark in doubles and a 10-10 mark in singles. Yasmine Humbert was unbeaten for the weekend, adding two doubles victories and a three-set triumph in singles to her first-day total of two singles wins and a doubles victory.

Shelby King and Jill Morse teamed up to defeat a doubles team from Louisiana-Lafayette 6-0, and King added a 6-3, 6-1 singles victory over Mikaila Coleman (Grambling). Hunter Roper had a 6-4, 6-4 victory against Daniela Hernandez (Louisiana-Monroe).

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services