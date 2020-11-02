WATCH YOUR LANGUAGE! Toiletries? Those are my elixirs

The word virtual has traveled quite a distance since it was born.

Back in the 15th century, virtual meant nearly, almost, practically, in effect.

After the boy's mother died, his aunt virtually raised him.

She spoke so quietly that virtually no one heard her.

Today, most people use it far differently. It's virtually a whole other word.

Since 1959 or so, the word has often been tethered to tech talk. A virtual meeting is one performed using computer screens so people can see one another in a live video rather than all of them sitting together at a conference table. A bride and groom living in Philadelphia might organize a virtual wedding so that an aunt in Peoria, Ill., who can't travel can still see the ceremony in real time on her computer screen. Today, many students are learning from teachers through a virtual classroom instead of sitting at their desks in a classroom.

TRY IT

This week, I heard a bureaucratic word that made me shudder. If I've heard the word before, I've probably blocked it out.

I went back to check old columns to see whether I had written the same line the last time I heard the word: "This week I heard ..." then promptly blocked out the horror of hearing the word.

The disturbing word was efforting. The word is a fancy way of saying trying. But hearing it made me stop listening to the rest of the sentence. That's a bad trait for a word. I focused instead on why a person would use efforting. (I realize everyone isn't as strange as I am.)

Effort is a fine noun. It means something one works on, or an attempt. So efforting means trying to achieve something. But why use that silly word when we have the reliable trying? Some dictionaries don't even have an entry for efforting. That makes me happy.

POWERFUL TOOL

I don't have a lot of tools in my home. But because my dad, who was a carpenter, owned virtually every tool in existence, I am familiar with many tools.

So, I found a funny typo in an article last week. The writer mentioned using a vise grip. A vise is a large clamp that you use to hold an item in place. Sometimes when you glue two things, you place them in a vise while the adhesive dries. A vise grip is a portable tool in the form of locking pliers.

The problem in the article was that it said vice grip instead of vise grip. A vice is a practice that is a moral failing. I think all people define vices in different ways, but some acknowledged vices include addiction, anger, greed, grouchiness, sloth and selfishness.

So, a vise and a vice are different. One letter distinguishes one from the other. In British English, though, the tool is still called a vice. In the U.S., you will often see vice used to describe the tool, but most dictionaries, including Merriam-Webster, enforce the spelling and meaning differences. Vice is the fault. Vise is the tool.

I guess it would be useful and even profitable to have a tool to grip vices and excise them from one's nature. But no one has invented one yet.

BEAUTY TIPS

I sometimes find myself looking for a word to replace toiletries. Toiletries includes things such as toothpaste, shampoo, hairbrush, lipstick and skin lotion.

Sure, Merriam-Webster has a definition of toilet that means "the act or process of dressing and grooming oneself." But when I think of toilet, I think of that essential apparatus in every bathroom. Does that make me sound prissy? I guess.

I think I have already expressed my dislike of the term toilet water. Even the French phrase, "eau de toilette," is unappealing. Toilet water is a mild perfume, but it still has the word toilet in it.

I understand how the word came to be, but I don't have to like it.

So, how to replace toiletries? Merriam-Webster lists no synonyms.

I chose elixir. Merriam-Webster's first definition for elixirs is a substance held capable of changing base metals into gold.

OK, my toiletries don't go that far.

The second is a substance held capable of prolonging life indefinitely. That's closer to what I'm seeking. But another definition is a medical concoction.

I'm sticking with elixirs for now.

CAST IN THE PAST

You might have heard that it's election season. This is an excellent excuse for me to talk about the verb to cast. It's a tricky one. When you cast a vote, you complete a ballot and submit it. The process to submit it varies, but that's a story for another day.

Often, we indicate past tense by adding an ed, or sometimes only a d, to the end of the word.

I look at you. I looked at you.

I dress in my best clothes. I dressed in my best clothes.

I use butter in cookies. I used butter in these cookies.

But, of course, we have many, many verbs that don't follow the rules. Cast is one such rebel. The past tense of cast is cast.

I cast my vote last week after waiting in line for an hour.

Sources include Merriam-Webster, American Heritage Dictionary, Your Dictionary, Fandom.com. Reach Bernadette at

bkwordmonger@gmail.com