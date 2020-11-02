Trump, Biden start last stretch

In this combination image of two photos showing both President Donald Trump, left, and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. ( AP/Patrick Semansky )

PHILADELPHIA -- As the national early vote count climbed past 93 million, President Donald Trump held rallies in five states on Sunday, while former Vice President Joe Biden spent the day in Pennsylvania, which is shaping up to be one of the top battleground states in Tuesday's election.

Trump held rallies Sunday in Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

​Both campaigns see Pennsylvania as increasingly crucial to victory: Trump now appears more competitive there than in Michigan and Wisconsin, two other key northern states he hopes to win, and Biden's clearest electoral path to the White House runs through the state. Pennsylvania has more Electoral College votes, 20, than any other traditional battleground except Florida, and Trump won Pennsylvania by less than 1 percentage point in 2016.

Trump devoted Saturday to four rallies across the state, and he and Biden planned campaign events for the final 48 hours of the race as well, with a wave of prominent Democrats and celebrities scheduled to arrive. The president today is set to make an appeal to voters in Scranton, Pa., where Biden was born, while the Democratic nominee aims to solidify a broad coalition of suburbanites and voters of color on a two-day swing through Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and elsewhere in western Pennsylvania.

Biden is ahead with a modest margin in recent polls, and he is trying to cut into the president's support in rural counties. But Trump's rallies have energized many Republican voters, and his team is already preparing legal challenges over the vote if it ends up being close.

In Pennsylvania in particular, the possibility of extended court battles and confusion hangs over the race, with the state Republican Party hoping the Supreme Court will reconsider its decision last week to allow the state to continue receiving absentee ballots for three days after Election Day.

"Every day is a new reminder of how high the stakes are, how far the other side will go to try to suppress the turnout," Biden said as he campaigned Sunday. "Especially here in Philadelphia. President Trump is terrified of what will happen in Pennsylvania."

Court battles have already rearranged the voting process across an array of states and continued to do so on Sunday. The Texas Supreme Court denied an effort by Republicans to throw out more than 120,000 votes that had been cast at drive-thru locations in Harris County, an increasingly Democratic area anchored in Houston. Republicans are now hoping for a favorable ruling at the federal level, where a judge has called a hearing today.

AT ODDS

At an appearance in Dubuque, Iowa, on Sunday, Trump claimed that the result of the election was always determined on Election Day. "We should know the result of the election on Nov. 3," he said. "The evening of Nov. 3. That's the way it's been and that's the way it should be. What's going on in this country?"

Campaigning in Philadelphia, Biden countered with his own warning later Sunday, saying, "The president is not going to steal this election."

"I don't care how hard Donald Trump tries, there's nothing to stop this nation from voting," the former vice president said at a faith-based get-out-the-vote rally. "The only thing that can tear us apart is America itself, and that's what Trump is trying to do."

Biden set his sights squarely on Pennsylvania on Sunday, an approach he will repeat again today, along with a foray into Ohio, a state Trump won handily in 2016 but that polls show could be more competitive now.

The Biden campaign was intensifying its push in Pennsylvania, encouraging supporters from out of state to join canvassing efforts that for months it had sworn off because of the health risks. The campaign said that volunteers had knocked on more than 350,000 doors on Saturday, and made 2 million calls and sent 1.5 million text messages to voters in the state.

Compared with other swing states, such as Florida, far fewer early ballots have already been cast in Pennsylvania and, according to the U.S. Elections Project, as of Sunday there were more than 350,000 absentee ballots that had been requested by Democratic voters that had yet to be returned. The Biden campaign is focused on the fact that a large share of the electorate in the state is still expected to vote on Election Day, an adviser said.

APPEALS TO BLACK VOTERS

Biden spent Sunday afternoon with Black voters at a drive-in "Souls to the Polls" event at a Philadelphia church. His outreach came as Democrats have worried about his ability to sufficiently energize and turn out Black and Hispanic Democratic voters in some states. He addressed another drive-in rally in the city Sunday evening, reminding voters of their influence over the outcome.

Trump, for his part, made his own pitch to Black voters while campaigning in Hickory, N.C.. "To every Black American, I am asking you to vote on Tuesday," he said, projecting confidence about his own standing with Black voters.

"My message is simple," Biden said Sunday. "Pennsylvania is critical in this election."

Of the three big Northern swing states Trump won by a narrow margin four years ago, the once reliably blue state of Pennsylvania is the one his advisers believe is most likely within his reach. That's in large part because of the support of rural voters and Biden's call for eventually phasing out fossil fuels, an unpopular stance for many voters in a state with a large natural gas industry.

Pennsylvania has long loomed large in the psyche of the Biden campaign. Biden, a Scranton native, gave his first speech of his presidential campaign in Pittsburgh, and he chose Philadelphia for his campaign headquarters, before the pandemic hit.

"That blue wall has to be reestablished," Biden said in another recent Pennsylvania campaign appearance. He said that winning the state meant a "great deal to me, personally as well as politically."

'AND FOR WHAT?'

Trump's speeches were lightly tailored for each state he visited on Sunday.

In Michigan, Trump's speech was geared to the state's vital auto industry, blaming job losses on the Obama administration.

"You didn't have any auto plants four years ago," he said.

Speaking outside Detroit, amid rain and temperatures in the 30s, Trump spoke only passingly about the worsening pandemic, promising that a vaccine was "coming in a matter of weeks" and slamming Democratic governors for shutting down businesses to fight the spread of the coronavirus. At one point, he suggested that social distancing and other public health measures had been promoted in vain.

"The whole world has gone through a lot. And for what?" he said.

The crowd took up a familiar cry from 2016, repurposed for the current campaign. "Lock him up!" they chanted.

In Iowa, Trump emphasized agriculture policy, telling supporters he has been "working very hard for the farmers" and reiterating his support for ethanol, an issue of major importance to the state's corn farmers.

HARRIS, PENCE

While Biden worked to nail down Pennsylvania, his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, reached deep into Republican territory, stumping in Atlanta before heading to North Carolina.

Harris, the first Black woman on a major party's presidential ticket, encouraged a racially diverse crowd in a rapidly growing Atlanta suburb to "honor the ancestors" by voting, invoking the memory of the late civil-rights legend, longtime Rep. John Lewis.

Harris later pumped up Democrats at an outdoor drive-in rally in Gwinnett County, Ga., just hours before Trump was scheduled to appear in the state.

As honking car horns blared, Harris addressed a crowd of hundreds lining the parking lot at the Infinite Energy Center.

"I came back to Georgia because I wanted to just remind everybody that you all are going to decide who is going to be the next president of the United States," she said to honking horns.

"This is not the time to let up," Harris added. "This is the time to put our feet on the pedal."

Vice President Mike Pence also campaigned Sunday in North Carolina, his eighth appearance in the state since September. The Trump campaign has blitzed North Carolina, a swing state that is widely seen as playing a crucial role in 2020's Electoral College calculus.

Many of Pence's appearances have been in more rural places like Elizabeth City, Kinston and Rocky Mount. The vice president's wife, Karen Pence, also made an appearance last week in the state.

Pence attended a church service in Boone, N.C., before returning to Washington on Sunday afternoon.

Information for this article was contributed by Katie Glueck and Annie Karni of The New York Times; by Eli Stokols and Laura King of the Los Angeles Times; by Felicia Sonmez, Paulina Firozi, Sarah Parnass, Karen DeYoung, Karoun Demirjian, Elise Viebeck and Aaron Schaffer of The Washington Post; by Jonathan Lemire, Kat Stafford, Zeke Miller, Alexandra Jaffe, Bill Barrow, Mark Sherman and Brian Slodysko of The Associated Press; by Greg Bluestein of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution; and by Adam Wagner of the The News & Observer.