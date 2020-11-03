Early voting wraps up in Benton, Washington counties

Jim Green (right), a Washington County Election Official, walks the line of voters outside of the Washington County Courthouse in Fayetteville Monday, November 2, 2020, to answer questions on the last day of early voting. Today is the general election. Check out nwaonline.com/201103Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery.(NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

BENTONVILLE -- Early voting for the 2020 general election shattered 2016 totals in Benton and Washington counties, according to election officials.

Early voting ended Monday. Election Day is today. The general election includes federal, state, county and municipal races. Some ballots will contain school board, community college and judicial runoff races.

Benton County finished with 88,286 early votes cast and Washington County had 61,881 early votes. In the 2016 general election, there were 68,394 early votes cast in Benton County, and Washington County saw 47,741 early votes, according to election officials.

Benton County had 170,038 registered voters and Washington County had 140,733 registered voters as of Monday.

Benton County had three days with over 9,000 early votes cast, two days with over over 8,000 votes and one day with more than 7,000 votes this year. The best one-day total in the county in 2016 early voting was 7,034, according to information from Dana Caler, County Clerk's office elections administrator/voter supervisor.

"Overall, I feel it's gone better than expected," Benton County Clerk Betsy Harrell said of early voting. "All of the hard work and preparation by the Election Commission staff has paid off, and we can't thank our poll workers enough for stepping up when we needed them. We also have to compliment our voters. The vast majority of them have been patient and cooperative, and the turnout has been very encouraging."

Washington County had four days where more than 6,000 early votes were cast and three days with over 5,000. The county's best one-day early voting total in 2016 was 5,635 votes, according to information from Jennifer Price, Election Commission executive director.

Absentee voting also has been popular in Benton and Washington counties. More voting by absentee ballot was expected in this November general election than in previous elections because of covid-19. Guidelines to prevent the disease's spread include avoiding public gatherings such as a vote center.

In Washington County, 13,188 absentee ballots were mailed, and 11,757 ballots were returned as of Monday afternoon, Deputy Clerk Jamie Williams said.

Benton County mailed 16,168 absentee ballots and received 14,876 ballots back as of Monday afternoon, Deputy Clerk Samantha Hufford said.

Absentee ballots will start to be counted this morning in the two-county area.

Voters stand in line Monday, November 2, 2020, outside the Washington County Courthouse in Fayetteville Monday, November 2, 2020, to cast their ballots on the last day of early voting. Today is the general election. Check out nwaonline.com/201103Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery.(NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)