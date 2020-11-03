Faulkner County tax reallocation proposal fails

FILE — 'I Voted' stickers for early voters at the Benton County Election Commission office in Rogers in this Nov. 3, 2018, file photo. ( Ben Goff)
Faulkner County voters on Tuesday knocked out a tax split proposal that would have given the sheriff’s office a larger piece of the county road sales tax fund.
The proposed split would have allocated 60% of the 20-year-old sales tax to the county Sheriff’s Department, 35% to the county road fund and 2.5% each to the 911 system and the animal control department.
The tax has been split 50/50 between the sheriff’s office and the county road funds since its inception.
According to the unofficial results late Tuesday, the measure failed with 51.47% -- or 25,867 -- voting against the measure and 48.53% -- or 24,388 voting for the tax split.
