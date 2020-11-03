Fayetteville parks board backs land dedication for proposed apartments

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Parks Advisory Board affirmed its decision made in June to accept land next to a proposed apartment complex as a natural area accessible to residents.

The board again reviewed the proposed layout for Trails on the Creek apartments, a 321-unit complex planned on the north side of town between Sain Street and Vantage Drive. The plan for the complex will go before the City Council on Thursday.

The project will be presented to the council as a planned zoning district, which essentially is a detailed rezoning showing buildings, park land, roads and other features. The plan is divided into three sections: the development side to the west, a park side to the east and a tree preservation section south of the park section.

The Planning Commission last month signed off on the development side of the project but not the parts for a park and tree preservation. Commissioners expressed concern over a lack of buildings, or "eyes," facing the park area.

The concerns stemmed from the crime prevention through environmental design principle, which encourages residences to face a common area to discourage dangerous activity.

Parks board members acknowledged the importance of that principle but saw the land being offered to the city as an exception.

Board Member Will Dockery said people living in buildings on the east side of the site wouldn't be able to see well into the park anyway because it's a natural area with trees. Putting trails throughout would provide the eyes for safety from people passing through, he said.

"I understand we want the eyes on the park, but this is kind of a huge gift for us -- to get, in this area of town, this large of an intact, natural area," Dockery said.

Board Chairman Richie Lamb agreed, saying the city needs to pick up such pieces of land when it can. He said the only change he would make would be better access from the road lying north directly to the park.

The project first made its way to the Planning Commission and City Council last year. It drew opposition from neighbors, and the developer, Lindsey Management, went back to the drawing board. Neighbors who spoke at last month's Planning Commission meeting expressed support for the revised plan.

Park Planning Superintendent Ted Jack said the department envisioned a conservation-type neighborhood park at the nearly 5-acre site. It would tie in with the natural area and trail along Mud Creek, creating a nearly 2-mile-long nature corridor, spanning Gregg Avenue to Old Missouri Road, he said.

The entire site is about 21 acres, with 10 acres to the west proposed as apartments. The tree preservation part could have a trail and would cover about 6 acres extending south, next to the Brookhaven Estates neighborhood.

The meeting was held online via Zoom because of the covid-19 pandemic.