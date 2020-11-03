Francisco responds with big game following crushing defeat

Few teams needed a win Friday more than Rogers, which had been destroyed 74-21 the previous week by undefeated Bentonville.

"Bentonville's a great team, maybe the best in the state," Rogers Coach Mike Loyd said. "But I told our players right afterward 'here's the deal. We can not let this loss cost us a game next week. Let's be ready to roll.'"

Quarterback Christian Francisco and his teammates responded in a way that could result as the turning point in the season for Rogers (5-2, 2-2).

Francisco threw for 364 yards and six touchdowns to lead the Mounties to a 49-42 victory over Springdale Har-Ber in a key 7A-West Conference matchup at Whitey Smith Stadium. Francisco also ran for 97 yards and a touchdown.

For his effort, Francisco is the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Week.

The loss ended a four-game winning streak for Har-Ber (4-5, 4-2), which fell into a third-place tie with Fayetteville behind Bentonville and Bentonville West in the conference standings. Rogers gained a major boost in confidence and the Mounties will likely carry plenty of momentum into the playoffs following its regular-season finale against Rogers Heritage (1-8, 0-6).

"We played terrible against Bentonville, but we were able to recollect ourselves and come back with our best week of practice," Francisco said. "We came out with so much energy against Har-Ber and everybody played equally well. All four of our receivers are solid out there and we've got five guys up front doing a great job of blocking."

Francisco has emerged as a top dual-threat quarterback after playing receiver and defensive back his previous two seasons. He's drawn the attention of college program such as the University of Miami, where former Springdale High assistant coach Rhett Lashlee is the offensive coordinator. Miami and Rice University are targeting Francisco as a preferred walk-on while Vanderbilt, Southern Methodist, and John Hopkins University are also showing interest.

"(Francisco) is the best quarterback in the league without question, but I think he's a receiver at the next level," Loyd said. "He's a competitor and very intelligent. We put a lot on his plate and he takes care of the football."

For now, Francisco is focused on finishing his high school football career against Rogers Heritage and any team the Mounties will meet in the state playoffs.

"Beating Har-Ber was a great win for our team and our community," Francisco said. "It made us believe in ourselves again."