'Good time' to be a Hog, UA commitment says

When Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes Coach Reggie Shaw talks about University of Arkansas junior offensive line commitment Eli Henderson, it comes easily and glowingly.

"He's just a great young man, two great parents, very supportive," Shaw said. "They're always here any time we need something. They're all-in as a family. You're not just getting him but a great family."

Henderson, 6-4, 285 pounds, pledged to the Hogs on Aug. 10 after he and his parents visited Fayetteville. He also had scholarship offers from Georgia and Arizona State.

"The kid loves football, eats, sleeps and breathes it," Shaw said. "He trains year around. Have to slow him down and kinda hold him back because he'll work out here and he'll go work out with his dad and he's got a trainer."

The future Razorback serves on the leadership council of the team that meets year round.

"They take the pulse of the team for me. They bring me any issues, and they relay information back and just kind of lead from within," Shaw said. "We do training and a curriculum year around. It's usually during lunch or after practice or before practice, so it requires some sacrifice. I kind of hold those guys to a higher standard."

Henderson, who has a 315-pound bench press and 450 squat, is also very involved in the community.

"We started a mentor program for at-risk boys in elementary school, and Eli was one of those mentors," Shaw said. "He gets it."

It's not often that the Hogs ink a prospect from South Carolina. Palmetto State natives Geno Bell, a defensive lineman; defensive back Pat Burris; linebackers Jermaine Petty and Marcus Whitmore; and current defensive end Dorian Gerald have played for the Hogs in the past 30 years.

Landing the commitment of Henderson came as no surprise. He and his parents first met Razorbacks Coach Sam Pittman while attending a Georgia summer camp last year and received his first offer. Pittman extended a second offer to him less than two weeks on the job in Fayetteville.

While many national pundits have been surprised by the Hogs' play this season, Henderson isn't.

"Honestly, I'm not. A lot of guys coming into the season were like, 'Coach Pittman has never been a head coach. Coach Pittman has never done anything like this. Never been coordinator,' " Henderson said. "But there's a lot more to football than X's and O's and knowing how to read a defense. He's got guys for that. Coach Pittman is a type of guy that's going to get you to want to play for him, so I knew going into the season that he would be fine.

"I say this is a pretty good time to be a Razorback."

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network rates him a four-star prospect. Henderson communicates with Pittman and offensive line coach Brad Davis on a regular basis.

"I talk to them every week," said Henderson, who's being recruited to play center. "Those are my guys. Coach Davis and me talk every single week. Chopping it up about the front they're going up against this week with A&M or Mississippi State or whoever they're playing."

He and Pittman trade text messages about two times a week.

"The good thing about Coach Pittman, he tries not to focus a lot on football," Henderson said. "The first thing he asks me is how my folks are doing. How I'm doing with school. As a dude that has his whole life engulfed with football, I can appreciate that."

Henderson isn't shy about showing support for his future school. Razorbacks gear is a big part of his wardrobe.

"Every day I try to represent," he said.

