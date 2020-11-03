GOP Sen. Tom Cotton wins in Arkansas, AP says

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton (left) and Ricky Dale Harrington (right) are shown in these file photos.

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas has won reelection in a race that’s allowed him to lay the groundwork for a potential 2024 White House bid.

The 43-year-old Cotton has easily defeated Libertarian nominee Ricky Dale Harrington, a former prison chaplain who had never run for office. The only Democrat who was running against Cotton dropped out hours after the filing deadline last year.

With millions in campaign cash to spend, Cotton has run ads in presidential battleground states like Ohio and Michigan, and campaigned with endangered Senate GOP colleagues. He insisted the moves were intended to help President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans, and not about any future plans of his own.

Cotton was first elected in 2014 in a nationally watched campaign where he defeated Democratic incumbent Mark Pryor.

Check back for updates.