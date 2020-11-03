Gunfire hits teen in vehicle

A 14-year-old passenger in a vehicle was critically injured by gunfire from another vehicle at the access ramp to Interstate 30 at Broadway in North Little Rock on Sunday night, according to a news release issued by the Arkansas State Police on Monday.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound after an individual in a yellow Dodge Challenger fired at the vehicle. The driver and another passenger in the vehicle with the victim were unhurt, according to the news release.

The driver of the vehicle carrying the victim went directly to Arkansas Children's Hospital after the shooting. The victim as well as the two others in the vehicle were from Little Rock, police said.

Highway Patrol Division troopers and special agents of the Criminal Investigation Division were searching for suspects and the vehicle connected to the shooting, according to the news release.

When reached via email on Monday, state police spokesman Bill Sadler said the agency had not received any update from the hospital with regard to the victim's condition.

Sadler declined to answer when asked whether police had any information on the shooting or whether individuals in the suspect's vehicle were known to the victim or the two others in the vehicle.

"[T]here is an active investigation underway and the release of initial information from the investigative file with regard to a motive behind the shooting or the relationship between the suspect and anyone in the car struck by the gunfire could compromise the investigation at this time," Sadler wrote.