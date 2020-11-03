Happy birthday: Love is a creation. It has to be built. You do this intentionally this year, ordering your priorities to make relationships first. You'll get a deeper connection to the ones who have always been there. You'll get fantastic news in January and happy developments thereafter. May will bring a particularly satisfying sort of relief.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Your interpretation of events is absolutely accurate though also limited to but one point of view. Were you to step over even a foot, you would see different possibilities. And so you will, and so you shall.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You will travel a short distance to deliver a message that seems, for all intents and purposes, to be necessary to the dailiness of life. And that will be, given your take, an art form.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): In any given household, the pressures exerted upon one person could greatly outweigh the pressures on another, and this is in no way predictable based on age, profession or otherwise.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): If you get close enough to them, toxic people can dust you with their poison. This is why you stay away. You get a sense of what's going nowhere fast.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You are a professional student of life today. You can learn from anything and anyone — your boss, your assistant, a child, a dog, a desk lamp, a piece of gum ... you'll absorb whatever lessons there are.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The culture does not exist in a bubble outside of you. You are inside of the bubble, and you are a main contributor to the atmosphere whether or not you say a word or make a move.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): In movies, representations of life, there are editors who get to say what goes in and what stays out. Your brain also has editors. Today, they will be less strict. The limits of awareness will expand.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): As a creature, you require comforts. Know what they are, and don't judge -- that's the challenge of the day. Seem self-indulgent? The fact that you are even worried about that is a sign of selflessness and self-awareness.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): People around you are more tuned in to you than you think. You'll manage your life gracefully, balancing the many elements required to keep you in good spirits.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): To be too strict on yourself is a problem for your overall discipline. There's not a creature alive who thrives in bondage. What if you were to do what you naturally want to do for a day?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): With a little expressed appreciation, you'll be able to squeeze more information out of a simple conversation. Even so, keep in mind that what people don't say will be more revealing than what they do say.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Today, you'll put your mouth where your money is. There's something you believe in, are wild about, have invested in, and you'll back all of that up by talking about it.