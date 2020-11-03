Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

In living color

The Natural State invites leaf-peepers to the great outdoors to experience autumn by Cary Jenkins | Today at 2:04 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A bridge at Iron Springs on Arkansas 7 leads to a nature trail. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)

Taking a drive to see the changing fall colors is a fun tradition. Maybe now more than ever, with parents working at home and kids having school online, a chance to get out of the house — safely — is needed.

So pack up the family and take a drive to enjoy the changing colors of an Arkansas autumn. Maybe even take a picnic lunch, make a day of it and take a camera.

Luckily, Arkansas has numerous scenic drives across the state such as the Boston Mountain Scenic Loop,the Ozark Highlands Scenic Byway, Crowley's Ridge Parkway and the Talimenta Scenic Drive. However, those who don't feel like a long drive can still enjoy the beauty of fall. Many city and state parks are also ablaze in autumn and welcome color seekers. For some nearby leaf-peeping, check a city's website or Arkansasstateparks.com to find a nearby park.

Gallery: Autumn in Arkansas

The leaves in Arkansas first began to turn from green to lovely shades of yellow, orange and red in northern Arkansas. The autumn colors are now making their way down through the state with peak color this month, according to the Weekly Fall Color Update provided by the state's tourism website, Arkansas.com. Visit the website to sign up for emailed color updates or find ideas for scenic drives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT