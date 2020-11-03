In living color

Taking a drive to see the changing fall colors is a fun tradition. Maybe now more than ever, with parents working at home and kids having school online, a chance to get out of the house — safely — is needed.

So pack up the family and take a drive to enjoy the changing colors of an Arkansas autumn. Maybe even take a picnic lunch, make a day of it and take a camera.

Luckily, Arkansas has numerous scenic drives across the state such as the Boston Mountain Scenic Loop,the Ozark Highlands Scenic Byway, Crowley's Ridge Parkway and the Talimenta Scenic Drive. However, those who don't feel like a long drive can still enjoy the beauty of fall. Many city and state parks are also ablaze in autumn and welcome color seekers. For some nearby leaf-peeping, check a city's website or Arkansasstateparks.com to find a nearby park.

The leaves in Arkansas first began to turn from green to lovely shades of yellow, orange and red in northern Arkansas. The autumn colors are now making their way down through the state with peak color this month, according to the Weekly Fall Color Update provided by the state's tourism website, Arkansas.com. Visit the website to sign up for emailed color updates or find ideas for scenic drives.