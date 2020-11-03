• Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, 55, leader of the World Health Organization, said on social media that he is "well and without symptoms " but is self-quarantining in Geneva after coming into contact with a person who has tested positive for covid-19.

• Tina Fritz, 47, an Ocean Springs, Miss., woman whose goal was to run in this year's New York City marathon, which was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, did a 26.2-mile run through her hometown in 4½ hours, finishing under an arc of colorful balloons.

• Douglas Patterson, 38, a former district judge in Limestone County, Ala., accused of stealing more than $47,000 from a courthouse fund and a conservatorship account, has pleaded guilty to theft and ethics charges, prosecutors said.

• Shoaib Qureshi and Imran Mirza, two Tennessee doctors, and their associated clinics have agreed to pay $341,690 to resolve claims that they defrauded Medicare by billing for services rendered by nurse practitioners at the higher rate paid to physicians, prosecutors said.

• William Latson, who was fired from his job as a high school principal in Boca Raton, Fla., after telling a parent that he couldn't say whether the Holocaust was a "factual, historical event," but then was rehired on appeal, was fired again by the district School Board.

• Joshua Amerson, 17, of St. Louis, accused of gunning down a man on a street, faces a first-degree murder count as well as two second-degree murder counts after two accomplices riding in a car with Amerson at the time died when other people on the street returned fire, prosecutors said.

• Michael Green, a defense attorney who entered an innocent plea on behalf of U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, who was ticketed by Honolulu police for being in a closed park during a trip to help Hawaii cope with a spike in coronavirus cases, called the citation "an embarrassment to the state."

• Patricia Ripley, who said in a 911 call that two Black men ran her off a road south of Miami and kidnapped her autistic 9-year-old son, faces a first-degree murder charge after she was recorded on security cameras pushing the boy into a canal, where he later drowned, authorities said.

• Prince William of Britain tested positive for the coronavirus in April around the time that his father, Prince Charles, was ill with covid-19, but he didn't reveal his diagnosis because he didn't want to worry anyone, according to the BBC.