Judge refuses to intervene in late-night lawsuit seeking to set aside voter assistance limit

FAYETTEVILLE -- A federal judge ruled Tuesday afternoon a challenge to law on voter assistance is probably correct, but he declined a request to stop the state from enforcing it.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Brooks said in his ruling Tuesday afternoon it was too late because the election was already well underway when the lawsuit was filed.

Arkansas United and L. Mireya Reith filed the lawsuit in federal court at 11:30 p.m. Monday night, challenging a 2009 state law limiting to six the number of voters who can be assisted at the polls by any one individual. Arkansas United is a nonprofit organization advocating for immigrant populations.

The group, which wants to help voters who aren't proficient in English, sought a temporary restraining order or preliminary injunction to prevent the state from enforcing the law, which the suits argues unlawfully denies eligible voters the assistance of their choice.

The lawsuit names Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston and state election officials as well as local election officials in Benton, Washington and Sebastian counties.

Lawyers with the Arkansas Secretary of State's Office argued the lawsuit was filed too late and could disrupt the ongoing election.

"Literally minutes before Election Day, plaintiffs brought this action urging this court to rewrite Arkansas's longstanding voter-privacy laws. These laws, which aim to prevent fraudulent voter influence that masquerades as 'assistance,' have been in effect since 2009," lawyers for Thurston replied Tuesday morning. "Thus, plaintiffs could have brought their lawsuit over a decade ago."

Brooks said in his ruling Tuesday afternoon it appears to him the state law restrictions probably do conflict with federal law because it prevents voters from choosing someone they want to assist them if that person has already assisted six other voters. But granting any of their requests now would improperly alter the procedures for an election already unfolding, he said.

"The timing of this motion prevents the court from granting plaintiffs the relief they seek," Brooks wrote. "Plaintiffs have not offered any explanation why they waited until the night before the election to bring this suit."