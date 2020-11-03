Police ID man shot, killed in Little Rock

A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Police on Tuesday released the name of a 21-year-old man who was found fatally shot in a Little Rock parking lot over the weekend.

Officers responding to a shooting call at 7515 Geyer Springs Road on Sunday found Devin Collins of Conway lying in a parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release by Little Rock police.

Authorities said Collins’ body was taken to the medical examiner’s office by the Pulaski County coroner for autopsy and identification.

No suspects were named in the release.