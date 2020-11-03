SBA's loan activity

higher than ever

The Small Business Administration announced it achieved a record year in fiscal 2020, boosted by lending related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The federal agency funded more than $750 billion in loans through various efforts, including the Paycheck Protection Program. In Arkansas, the SBA provided 65,175 loans totaling $4.48 billion to support small businesses challenged by the pandemic.

"In response to the pandemic, SBA has mobilized the greatest public-private disaster response in its history," said Edward Haddock, director of the SBA's Arkansas district office. "So far this year, SBA has approved more loans by volume than it has in all of its previous 67 years combined."

The SBA said 27% of the PPP money loaned went to low- and moderate-income communities, and $80 billion, or 15%, went to small businesses in rural communities.

"SBA's small but dedicated team of professionals punched far above its weight this year, building on last year's lending numbers for traditional loans, while administering the largest and most consequential disaster response effort in modern history," said national Administrator Jovita Carranza.

-- Andrew Moreau

Trucker ArcBest

set to post earnings

ArcBest Corp. will release its third-quarter earnings report and hold a conference call to discuss the results today, the Fort Smith-based trucking and logistics firm said.

Wall Street analysts expect ArcBest to report an earnings decline compared with last year. The company has beaten estimates the past four quarters.

As the industry dealt with pandemic-related headwinds in the second quarter, ArcBest adjusted its strategy and went after more spot-rate and small-freight shipments. It also furloughed about 1,000 workers to match reduced business levels.

ArcBest is scheduled to release its quarterly report before the market opens today and will hold a call with executives at 8:30 a.m. The call can be accessed by dialing (800) 268-2160.

ArcBest shares rose 93 cents, or 3%, to close Monday at $31.45.

-- Nathan Owens

Arkansas stocks

join U.S. rebound

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 421.30, up 5.11.

"The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 finished Monday's trading session higher on the much awaited eve of the U.S. presidential election, as investors brace for the potential for short-term volatility on the likelihood of major long-term policy shifts," said Chris Harkins, managing director of Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.