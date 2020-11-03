NWA fishing report

Dwayne Culmer shows one of several black bass he caught in late September 2020 while fishing at Beaver Lake in the Rocky Branch area. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

Beaver Lake

Top-water lures are a good choice for catching striped bass and black bass.

Reese Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers recommends fishing for stripers with top-water lures early in the middle portion of Beaver Lake, from Prairie Creek park to Rocky Branch park. Look for stripers swirling on the surface or schools of shad surfacing. Fish deeper with brood minnows or shad later in the day.

Top-water lures may also work for black bass early. Go with a jig and pig for midday fishing. Look for white bass schooling on the surface in the Prairie Creek area. Catch them with top-water lures, spoons, crank baits or jigs. Try trolling crank baits to catch walleye.

Average surface water temperature is in the low to mid-60s.

Beaver tailwater

Lisa Mullins at Beaver Dam Store recommends fishing for trout with Power Bait in bright colors combined with a waxworm. Nightcrawlers are another good bait. Look for power generation to take place at Beaver Dam on cold mornings.

Try fly fishing for trout with size 16 midges under a strike indicator. Good colors are root beer, red and silver or copper and black. Small jigs may also work. Olive is a good color, combined with orange or black.

Small crank baits such as a countdown Rapala or size 7 Flicker Shad are worth a cast. A small spoon is good to use. Good colors are red and gold or gold and silver.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said spider rigs are working to catch crappie. Bait up with minnows and fish about eight feet deep.

Powell recommends trying for black bass with chatter baits or spinner baits. Catfish are biting well on glow worms or nightcrawlers. Use worms for bluegill.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake office said black bass are biting well on plastic worms, Ned rigs, spinner baits and swim baits. Crappie and bluegill are slow.

Bella Vista

Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista reports black bass are biting top-water lures, swim baits and plastic worms at all Bella Vista lakes. Fish for bluegill six to 20 feet deep with worms or crickets.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs recommends using plastic worms rigged any way an angler likes to fish them. Try top-water lures at dawn, dusk and cloudy days.

Illinois River

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass with tube baits, grubs or buzz baits.

Eastern Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports good fishing at Lake Tenkiller for crappie with small crank baits, jigs or minnows. Fish them near brush, docks and standing timber. Black bass are biting well on spinner baits, crank baits, plastic worms or jig and pigs.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing guide service said the top lure for black bass continues to be a pee wee football jig. Work the lure along points with a mix of ledge rock and gravel. Bass are less than 10 feet deep on cloudy days. Fish as deep as 25 feet on sunny days.

Jewel Gem Blades or square-bill crank baits fished in the backs of creek arms have been effective lures. Try top-water lures along shady banks in shallow water.