Off the Wire

FOOTBALL

Saints trade for LB

The Saints and 49ers have agreed to a trade sending linebacker Kwon Alexander to New Orleans in exchange for linebacker Kiko Alonso and a conditional fifth-round draft choice. Saints Coach Sean Payton, who confirmed the trade on Monday, said the draft pick is conditional because it is tied to playing time. Alexander, who is coming off an ankle injury, will be competing for snaps at outside linebacker with Alex Anzelone, Payton said. The 30-year-old Alonso has not played this season, which he began on the Saints' physically unable to perform list as he rehabilitates an anterior crucial ligament tear that occurred during a playoff game against Minnesota last season. Alexander played for LSU and was a fourth-round draft choice by Tampa Bay in 2015. He played four seasons with the Buccaneers before signing a four-year, $54 million free-agent contract with San Francisco last season. The 6-1, 227-pound Alexander has started 59 games in his career with 7 interceptions, 8 forced fumbles and 444 tackles.

Humphrey tests positive

Baltimore Ravens All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey said he has covid-19, and several other NFL teams reported positive tests Monday. The Green Bay Packers reported that a player tested positive for covid-19, and Arizona Coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed that two Cardinals tested positive over the weekend. In addition, the Browns conducted meetings remotely Monday after a player reported that he is experiencing "covid-19-related" symptoms. In a post on Twitter, Humphrey wrote: "I got the Rona hopefully I'll be back healthy soon." Humphrey missed practice Wednesday with what the team described as an "illness," but returned Thursday and played in Sunday's 28-24 loss to Pittsburgh. Ravens Coach John Harbaugh ruled Humphrey out for Sunday's game in Indianapolis, and said the team has stepped up efforts to monitor the players and keep them healthy.

Bear suspended for punch

The NFL suspended Chicago Bears receiver Javon Wims two games Monday for punching New Orleans Saints safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Wims was ejected in the third quarter Sunday, after Allen Robinson caught a 5-yard pass from Nick Foles. On the other side of the field, Wims approached Gardner-Johnson from behind and appeared to reach for his mouth or neck. He threw a right-handed punch to his helmet and then another before both teams joined the scrum, and he wound up at the bottom of a pile. Bears Coach Matt Nagy said Wims was "apologetic" when they spoke Monday and understands "you can't do what he did." But Nagy would not say what led to the altercation.

Rebels get injury scare

Ole Miss freshman Damarcus Thomas was cleared for release after being airlifted to a Memphis hospital Monday after a practice injury. "Damarcus is doing well," said Pat Jernigan, the Ole Miss assistant athletic director for sports medicine. "All of his medical tests came back normal, and he is being released from the hospital." Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin said earlier that Thomas initially didn't have "any feeling in his entire body." Kiffin said Thomas' family was called from the practice field. The freshman tight end from Whatley, Ala., was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and then airlifted to Memphis Regional Hospital. Kiffin didn't specify how the injury occurred but said that Thomas took a hit. He said he hadn't been around that kind of injury situation personally. "They keep touching him, do you feel this, do you feel that? And he keeps saying no," Kiffin said. "And you're thinking about your own kid. I don't know." Thomas had played in the past five games for Ole Miss but had not recorded a stat.

SOCCER

Maradona hospitalized

Diego Maradona was admitted to a hospital with signs of depression Monday, three days after his 60th birthday. A Maradona staff member told The Associated Press the former soccer player's health condition is "not serious." He requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak about the issue. "He has been very sad for a week, didn't want to eat," the staff member said, adding that Maradona's personal doctor Leopoldo Luque took him to a hospital so he could undergo health checks. The captain of Argentina's 1986 World Cup winning team was admitted to a private clinic in La Plata, about 25 miles south of Buenos Aires. Maradona has lived there since the end of last year, when he took over as coach of first division team Gimnasia y Esgrima. Maradona turned 60 on Friday and showed up that night for Gimnasia's national championship match against Patronato, which his team won 3-0. He left before the end of the first half, which raised questions about his health. Luque denied Maradona contracted covid-19. Maradona had isolated at home for days after a person he works with showed symptoms of the disease.

BASEBALL

Healy refuses assignment

Infielder Ryon Healy has opted for free agency, refusing an outright assignment by the Milwaukee Brewers off their 40-man roster to their Class AAA affiliate at San Antonio. The 28-year-old played just four regular-season games for Milwaukee this year and batted .143 with no homers, runs or RBI. He started the second game of the Brewers' NL wild-card series loss to Los Angeles and went 0 for 3. Healy has batted .261 with 69 homers and 214 RBI in 405 career games while playing primarily first base and third base. He hit 25 homers for Oakland in 2017 and homered 24 times for Seattle in 2018. He had the right to refuse the outright assignment because he has at least three years of major-league service.