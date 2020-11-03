Region's trails could top the Rockies

Danyelle Musselman of Fayetteville rides, Monday, November 2, 2020 at Slaughter Pen trail in Bentonville. "We love the Bentonville trails," said Brittany Hale who brought her friends from Fayetteville for their first ride. "They've never mountain biked before so for someone who's never been on the trails, All American is the best." Check out nwaonline.com/201103Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

It's wild to realize Northwest Arkansas got serious about bicycling and trails only in the past few years.

In 2000, we had no mountain biking trails to speak of, no dedicated bike corridor linking Washington and Benton counties. By 2006, Fayetteville was building the earliest sections of what was to become the Razorback Regional Greenway, a project that over the next decade gave us a transformative, 40-mile route. Today we also have 200 miles' worth of mountain biking trails in the area, with another about 2 miles being added each week.

All this progress has made us a national destination for mountain bikers and a regional model for bike transportation. But we're still relatively fresh at this. So to find out what biking may look like here in the future, I like to visit places that have been building for bikes for much longer.

Several of America's creme de la creme bike towns are clustered together in Colorado, a day's drive from Northwest Arkansas. Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins all have been investing in paved bike trails since the 1970s and consistently top national rankings as bicycle communities. To find out what they've done right, I took my first out-of-state road trip this year to head west to the Rockies.

Those towns, it turns out, are highly impressive. I saw a true network of trails and comfortably buffered bike lanes that gave riders of all ages and abilities room to ride almost anywhere. I saw young professionals biking to work. I saw mountain biking trails that ascended into the clouds. I saw children as young as 7 happily riding along main streets with their grandparents. I saw restaurants surrounded by packed bike racks and half-empty car parking lots.

Perhaps I saw our future.

As amazing as Colorado's bike infrastructure is, I also saw some areas where we in Arkansas actually are doing much better.

Colorado paved its trails before many modern construction and Americans with Disabilities Act standards were set. The paved trails being built in our region today are wider, smoother and safer than the older trails.

Another strength for Northwest Arkansas as we build is our unity as a region. Just about every community here has adopted the regional bike/walk master plan, which lays out a cooperative vision and comprehensive network of trails that will grow along with our population. We aren't simply building ways to bike across town. We're knitting together so many of the towns here as a single, cohesive network.

In some ways, showing up late to the game has become an advantage. As many of Colorado's asphalt trails are aging, we are building world class concrete trails that will last long enough for our great great-grandchildren to enjoy. It speaks to our rapid progress that the situation I saw in one of the most bicycle-friendly parts of the world only made me appreciate Arkansas all the more.