U.S. Rep. Womack wins reelection

U.S. Rep. Steve Womack defeated his Democratic challenger, Celeste Williams, and Libertarian Michael Kalagias and won reelection to U.S. House in Arkansas' 3rd Congressional District.

With 63% of precincts reporting, the unofficial results were:

Womack 182,519

Williams 93,337

Kalagias 10,415

“My life’s work has been to serve our community, and it’s an honor and privilege to be re-elected to represent the great people of the Third District in Congress,” Womack said in a statement emailed to the media.

“This race was a referendum on two visions for our district — and it’s clear that the extreme ideas espoused by the socialist wing of the Democrat party have been resoundingly rejected. Arkansans are united behind the foundational principles that made America great. Values like hard work and individual responsibility, the rule of law, unleashing opportunity, smaller government, a strong national defense, protecting individual liberty, and upholding the Constitution. Each and every day, I am humbled to fight for these ideals and support the freedom-loving and determined spirit of our community. Thank you for your unyielding trust and making your voices heard.”

