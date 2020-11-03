State hands out alternative transportation grants in region

A jogger passes a sign on Wishing Springs Trail in Bentonville announcing the closure of the trail July 17th for construction of the Bella Vista Bypass. The city of Bentonville's facebook post says the section of trail which goes under I-49 and Walton Blvd. is expected to be reopened in the fall of 2021. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers, Springdale and Huntsville have received state grant money for trail and sidewalk projects.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Monday recipients for its Transportation Alternatives Program and Recreational Trails Program for 2020.

The Transportation Alternatives Program provides money for projects for pedestrians, bicyclists and other nonmotorized forms of transportation.

Eligible projects can include construction of on-road and off-road trail facilities that include sidewalks, bicycle infrastructure, pedestrian and bicycle signals, lighting and other safety-related infrastructure. Conversion of abandoned railroad corridors for pedestrian and bicycle trails is also eligible.

The Recreational Trails Program is specifically for recreational trails such as maintenance and restoration of trails, development and renovation of trailside and trailhead facilities and trail links and construction of new trails.

Bentonville received $500,000 to move a portion of the Razorback Greenway, the Wishing Spring Trail, out of a floodway as part of the new Interstate 49/Bella Vista Bypass interchange..

The greenway is being moved slightly east. There will be a new bridge over McKisic Creek. New approaches and a new tunnel running under I-49 and Walton Boulevard will be constructed, according to Tim Conklin, assistant director at the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission. The work has closed the trail since early August.

The Wishing Spring Trail connects with the Bella Vista Lake Trail north of the new interchange and with the North Bentonville Trail to the south.

Bentonville got $250,000 in federal money from regional planners in July for the relocation work.

Springdale was awarded $250,000 for the Watkins Avenue bike/pedestrian overpass of I-49 connecting Arkansas Children's Northwest with Randall Tyson Park. The bike/pedestrian bridge will be attached to the side of the overpass.

Springdale received $125,000 in federal money in July from regional planners for construction work on the project. They requested $500,000.

Fayetteville received $150,000 for improvements to the Razorback Greenway at Lake Fayetteville.

Rogers received $250,000 for pedestrian improvements along Hudson Road.

Huntsville was awarded $200,000 for sidewalks.

In addition, the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism got $189,000 for an ongoing project at Devil's Den State Park in Washington County to replace a Civilian Conservation Corps bridge over Lee Creek washed away during a flood in the late 1950s. There will also be a shared use path.

The proposal is to replace the bridge and make it look as much like an old CCC bridge as possible. The bridge will connect one portion of Devil's Den Trail to Yellow Rock Trail. The project was awarded $255,000 from the grant program for the project last year.

Berryville received $100,000 for a trail from the square to its community center.

The grant money was authorized by the Fixing America's Surface Transportation Act. It's a reimbursement-type grant program, administered by the state Transportation Department, which provides for an 80% federal share and a 20% local match.

Under federal guidelines, the money allocated cannot be used for highway construction.