State police: Woman's death an apparent homicide

An Arkansas State Police vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A 63-year-old woman's body was found Tuesday morning at her Pike County home, state police reported.

The body of Theresa Humphry was found by Pike County sheriff's deputies at her home at 307 Billstown Road in Delight, a news release states.

State police described Humphry's death as an "apparent murder," and said her body is being taken to the state Crime Lab for determination of manner and cause of death.

A 39-year-old man has been taken into custody as the investigation continues, according to the release. He was not immediately named by state police.