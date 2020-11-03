Sections
State Sports Briefs

by Joe Luciano | Today at 4:00 a.m.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

UALR advances in Sun Belt tourney

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock built an early lead and held on for a 2-1 victory over Georgia Southern on Monday in the opening round of the Sun Belt Conference championship in Foley, Ala.

Senior Morgan Smocovich scored in the seventh minute on an assist from Mariella Stephens, and the the Trojans (4-5-2, 3-3-2 Sun Belt) took a 2-0 advantage three minutes later on a goal by Stephens. Natalee Geren and Mari Young assisted on the second goal.

Taylor Regensburger scored in the 38th minute for the Eagles (3-10-1, 3-6-1).

UALR is set to face South Alabama in Wednesday's quarterfinals.

VOLLEYBALL

UA's Head earns honor

University of Arkansas freshman Taylor Head was named SEC freshman of the week after leading the Razorbacks in a sweep of Ole Miss.

Head averaged 4.21 points, 3.71 kills and 3.14 digs per set and owned a .397 hitting percentage in the two victories over the Rebels.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

