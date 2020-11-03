State votes to end lifetime legislative term limits

FILE — The state Capitol is shown in this file photo.

Arkansas voters on Tuesday approved a proposed constitutional amendment that will end lifetime term limits for state lawmakers.

Issue 2, the state's third adjustment to legislative term limits, was referred to voters by lawmakers meeting in the 2019 regular session.

The proposal, which becomes effective Jan. 1, prohibits lawmakers elected after Jan. 1 from serving more than 12 years in a row. However, those lawmakers, once they have served 12 years consecutively, would be able to serve again after taking a four-year break. The 12 years would include two-year Senate terms resulting from the once-a-decade restricting process.

At 11 p.m. Tuesday with 89.79% of precincts reporting, unofficial returns were:

For 611,061

Against 495,468

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.