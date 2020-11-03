Statue given to PB police in tribute to fallen officer

The Pine Bluff Police Department thanked members of the Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services Department for a statue they presented in the name of the late Detective Kevin Collins who died in the line of duty Oct. 5.

"The firemen of the Pine Bluff Fire Department got together after Detective Collins was murdered while performing his duty," Police Lt. David E. De Foor, public information officer, said in a news release.

"The firemen took a collection of money amongst themselves without being asked or directed to do so. The purpose of the collection was to get some token to show their condolences to the Pine Bluff Police Department and to commemorate the service of Detective Collins," he said.

Firefighters used the money to purchase a large bronze statue of an eagle with the following inscription:

"Dedicated to the life and service of Detective Kevin Collins. He made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty on October 5, 2020. By the men and women of the Pine Bluff Fire Department."

Firefighters presented the statue to Police Chief Kelvin Sergeant and other members of the police department on Oct. 29.

"The statue was unexpected and accepted with great gratitude by Chief Sergeant," DeFoor said. "We at the Pine Bluff Police Department are extending our greatest appreciation to the men and women of the Pine Bluff Fire Department for this gift and for all of the support they have given us during this tragic time."