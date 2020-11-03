Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Statue given to PB police in tribute to fallen officer

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 4:19 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Detective Kevin Collins ( Courtesy of the Pine Bluff Police Department )

The Pine Bluff Police Department thanked members of the Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services Department for a statue they presented in the name of the late Detective Kevin Collins who died in the line of duty Oct. 5.

"The firemen of the Pine Bluff Fire Department got together after Detective Collins was murdered while performing his duty," Police Lt. David E. De Foor, public information officer, said in a news release.

"The firemen took a collection of money amongst themselves without being asked or directed to do so. The purpose of the collection was to get some token to show their condolences to the Pine Bluff Police Department and to commemorate the service of Detective Collins," he said.

Firefighters used the money to purchase a large bronze statue of an eagle with the following inscription:

"Dedicated to the life and service of Detective Kevin Collins. He made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty on October 5, 2020. By the men and women of the Pine Bluff Fire Department."

Firefighters presented the statue to Police Chief Kelvin Sergeant and other members of the police department on Oct. 29.

"The statue was unexpected and accepted with great gratitude by Chief Sergeant," DeFoor said. "We at the Pine Bluff Police Department are extending our greatest appreciation to the men and women of the Pine Bluff Fire Department for this gift and for all of the support they have given us during this tragic time."

Firefighters present a large bronze statue of an eagle to the police department in honor of the late Det. Kevin Collins. (Special to The Commercial)
Firefighters present a large bronze statue of an eagle to the police department in honor of the late Det. Kevin Collins. (Special to The Commercial)
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT