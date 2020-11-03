Super Quiz: Six-Letter Words

-- -- -- ust
-- -- -- ret
-- -- -- mal
-- -- -- cus
-- -- -- lve
-- -- -- ong
-- -- -- rgy
-- -- -- rdo
-- -- -- cle
ANSWERS
Thrust, robust, August, locust, unjust, adjust
Regret, secret, ferret, turret, claret
Animal, dismal, normal, primal, formal, mammal
Caucus, circus, abacus, crocus
Evolve, shelve, twelve
Strong, throng, belong, oblong
Energy, clergy
Overdo, weirdo, hairdo
Circle, muscle, oracle, icicle
