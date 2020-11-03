Three Little Rock board races see Phillips, incumbents as winners

Antwan Phillips will be Little Rock’s newest at-large city director, joining two freshly reelected incumbents, Dean Kumpuris and Joan Adcock, according to unofficial results available late Tuesday.

Phillips, 36, beat six other candidates for the Position 9 seat, which will be vacated by At-large City Director Gene Fortson at the end of the year. The race marked the first time since 1992 that any at-large seat on the city board has not had an incumbent seeking reelection.

The Little Rock Board of Directors has 10 seats: one for each of the city’s seven wards and three at-large positions. In non-mayoral election years in Little Rock, the three at-large seats as well as the Ward 4 representative are up for election. Ward 4 City Director Capi Peck did not draw an opponent in her bid for a second term this year.

Phillips, an attorney and longtime friend of Mayor Frank Scott Jr. credited his campaign team with getting his message out and was excited that his campaign, which had the slogan “Believe in Better,” had resonated.

“I think people want to see a better Little Rock,” Phillips said.

With all precincts reporting, the unofficial returns were:

Antwan Phillips 29,832

David Alan Bubbus 16,467

Leron McAdoo 15,800

Tom Horton 7,788

Dale Pekar 3,127

Rohn Muse 2,015

Glen Schwarz 1,653

Kumpuris and Adcock both had two challengers each. Both have served more than two decades on the city board. Kumpuris was appointed to the board to fill a vacancy in 1995, and Adcock was elected in 1992. Both have been continuously reelected.

Kumpuris, 72, said he wanted to continue working on improving the city’s quality of life and making it a more attractive place for young people to live. With all precincts reporting, the unofficial returns were:

Dean Kumpuris 46,513

Phillip Bryant 21,647

Russ Racop 8,459

Adcock, 80, could not be reached for comment Tuesday. With all precincts reporting, the unofficial returns were:

Joan Adcock 35,404

Greg Henderson 21,285

Sheridan Richards 19,651

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.