Tight race for House seat in solidly red Arkansas nears end

U.S. Rep. French Hill and state Sen. Joyce Elliott are shown in these file photos.

The unexpectedly competitive race for a House seat in solidly red Arkansas neared the end on Monday, with the Democratic challenger predicting a potentially razor-thin finish and the Republican incumbent comparing it to past efforts to flip the district that have fallen short.

Republican Rep. French Hill and Democratic nominee Joyce Elliott traveled across the 2nd District, which covers Little Rock and seven central Arkansas counties, on the last day of early voting before Tuesday's election.

Elliott, a state senator, ran for the same seat a decade ago and lost by 20 percentage points. But she's run a much more competitive race this year, with outside groups on both sides spending heavily on the race. Elliott said she doesn't want to take anything for granted in this year's race.

"It wouldn't surprise me if it comes down to single digits and I want to be sure we don't have any regrets," Elliott, who visited early voting sites in Little Rock and Clinton on Monday, said.

This year marks at least the third time in the past decade Democrats have argued the seat is primed to flip. But Hill, who has held the seat since 2015, said he was encouraged by the early vote numbers in Republican strongholds in the district and predicted a victory on Tuesday night.

"In my view it feels very much like the 2014 and the 2018 races that I've experienced in the past," Hill, who visited several sites includes Conway, Morrilton and Benton through the day, said.

Hill touted his business experience and his work for constituents as he made his case for another term as he headed into Tuesday's election.

"Over the past six years I have worked nonstop for the people of central Arkansas," he said.

Elliott argued she has a better understanding of what working families in the district face.

"I understand what struggle is, I understand what it means to have aspirations but have obstacles put in your way," she said.

The 2nd District race has been the most high-profile in this year's election in Arkansas, where President Donald Trump has remained popular despite dissatisfaction nationwide with his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Republican Sen. Tom Cotton faces a Libertarian challenger after the only Democrat running against him dropped out hours after the filing deadline last year.