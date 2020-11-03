Trump wins Arkansas

President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he walks to board Air Force One, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Trump is en route to Iowa. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump has won in Arkansas.
The Florida Republican defeated Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden of Delaware.
Trump defeated former Vice President Joe Biden in a state that has remained solidly red over the past several years. Trump easily won the state in the 2016 election over Hillary Clinton.
Trump has remained popular in Arkansas even though dissatisfaction with his handling of the coronavirus hurt his approval ratings nationwide. Arkansas has had more than 114,000 coronavirus cases and has seen a surge in hospitalizations in recent weeks.
