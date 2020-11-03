U.S. Rep. Westerman wins reelection

Candidates for Arkansas' 4th District are (from left) U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman, the Republican incumbent; Libertarian Frank Gilbert; and Democrat William H. Hanson.

U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman defeated his Democratic challenger, William Hanson, and Libertarian Frank Gilbert and won reelection to U.S. House in Arkansas' 4th Congressional District.

With 85% of the precincts reporting, the unofficial results were:

Westerman 175,031

Hanson 69719

Gilbert 7,033

“You never take anything for granted but we felt like we worked hard and have served the constituents of the 4th District well and they rewarded that at the polls tonight,” said Westerman.

He said it was difficult to campaign in the large Congressional district — which includes all or part of 33 counties — in this time of covid, but he did what he could.

“You can never not campaign in this job,” he said.

“My guiding principles are to abide in love,” said Westerman. “We want to treat others the way we want to be treated. To compete to win. It’s an important job but even the little things we want to do those right. And we succeed through service. We measure our success by how well we serve others.”

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.