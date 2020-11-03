Voters reject Little Rock School District millage extension

Voters in the Little Rock School District on Tuesday rejected a proposed 18-year extension of 12.4 mills that would have raised as much as $205 million for school building construction, renovation and repairs.

Complete but unofficial results showed:

For: 25,338

Against: 29,616

The district's 12.4 mills for debt service are already being collected and are due to expire in 2033.

The millage extension by 18 years to 2051 would have enabled the district to issue bonds of nearly $329.2 million that would have been used to pay off the district’s debt on two 2015 bond issues as well as finance about $205 million.

The proposal would not have increased a property owner’s annual school taxes, but the property owner would have paid the tax for additional years.

The 12.4 mills are part of the Little Rock district’s overall 46.4-mill tax rate that also covers operating costs, technology and maintenance. The surplus revenue produced each year by the debt service millage may be used by the district for other school purposes.