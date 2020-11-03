Walmart plans end to use of shelf-scanning robots

Walmart Inc. said Monday it will stop using the shelf-scanning Bossa Nova robots that help track inventory in about 500 of its U.S. stores.

The retailer said in a statement that it had worked with Bossa Nova Robotics for about five years. "Together we learned a lot about how technology can assist associates, make jobs easier and provide a better customer experience," Walmart said.

"We will continue testing new technologies and investing in our own processes and apps to best understand and track our inventory and help move products to our shelves as quickly as we can," the company said.

The Bentonville-based retailer will still use the floor-scrubbing robots designed by Brain Corp. and made by Tennant Co. Walmart has the machines in about 1,860 of its 4,700 stores.

Walmart's members-only warehouse division, Sam's Club, recently said it's putting the floor scrubbers into all 599 of its U.S. clubs. The robots can also be programmed to check the stock and prices on store shelves.

In addition, Walmart uses robotic devices to sort items unloaded from trucks and gather online grocery orders.