Washington County officials want information on mining operation

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County justices of the peace agreed Monday they still need answers to questions about a red dirt mining operation near Winslow used by the Road Department.

The Quorum Court's County Services Committee met Monday night to discuss the mining operation after several justices of the peace asked for information on possible failure to comply with state environmental permit guidelines and raised questions about whether the operation benefited the property owners.

No one from the Road Department participated in the meeting and several justices of the peace said they will continue to ask questions.

Willie Leming, justice of the peace for District 13, which includes much of western Washington County, said there are problems and the Quorum Court needs answers. Leming said Road Department employees with knowledge of the operation have lost their jobs, been reassigned or not kept informed about the situation.

"What we need is for somebody down at the Road Department to grow a set of gonads and say 'Yeah, we screwed up.'" Leming said.

Leming said the county needs to have sources of dirt and material for road work and the Winslow dirt pit has been operating since 2016 and any environmental problems have to be addressed.

"What we've got is a situation where they've let themselves get derailed out there and it's created some ADEQ problems," Leming said.

Leming said the county has to comply with state and federal environmental regulations and the Quorum Court will be asked to approve the cost of whatever measures are required by those authorities.

"At the end of the day, we've got to fix it one way or another," Leming said.

Sue Madison, justice of the peace for District 12, raised the issue in recent Quorum Court and committee meetings beginning in September.

Andrea Jenkins, justice of the peace for District 10 and committee chairwoman, said she asked Road Department representatives attend the meeting but no one did. Jenkins read a letter from Charles Ward, road superintendent, which gave an overview of the Road Department activities and said the county has contracted with Garver Engineering to complete work on a permit from the Army Corps of Engineers on the dirt pit.

Madison also said Monday she wanted to hear from people in the Road Department directly. Madison asked for the County Services Committee to meet again on the dirt pit issue and Jenkins said she will try to schedule another meeting and ask that representatives from the Road Department be present.

"These questions need to be answered," Madison said.

Madison has said at several meetings she received complaints from constituents and employees about possible improper or illegal work at the dirt pit and asked the Department of Environmental Quality to inspect.

The ADEQ report noted five violations. The detention pond is in need of maintenance. A culvert allows storm water to bypass the pond, and runoff from material stockpiled isn't fully routed to the pond, allowing it to enter a nearby stream. Construction of the dam downstream of the facility's outfall is restricting flow of the stream. There is elevated turbidity and evidence of grading within the stream including red clay sediment downstream of the site and the dam. The dam "was not approved by ADEQ" and isn't authorized by the current permit.

County Judge Joseph Wood responded to the initial questions from the justices of peace in a letter describing the history of the dirt pit operation.

The project began in early 2016 under the administration of County Judge Marilyn Edwards, according to the letter. The county was seeking a source of dirt for road projects in southeastern Washington County and settled on property owned by Paul and Allen Reed whose brother, Travis Reed, worked for the Road Department. Because of that relationship, Edwards asked the Quorum Court to approve the contract and an ordinance authorizing the operation was approved in May 2016.

County records show a permit was obtained from the Army Corps of Engineers for a dike at the site of the dirt pit operation in December 2016. Wood said the county didn't obtain a permit from the state. Wood took office in January 2017.

The judge's letter said the dirt pit operation provided material for two projects. The state Department of Transportation paid $272,993 for the Wallin Mountain Road project and $368,821 for the Trace Branch Road project. The operation is expected to provide material for other projects in southeast Washington County this year and in 2021.