2 south Arkansas counties vote to keep Confederate monuments

by The Associated Press | Today at 4:08 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption The Confederate monument at the Union County Courthouse in El Dorado, shown in this undated photo, was erected in 1910 by the Henry G. Bunn chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. It sits at the corner of Washington and Main streets. (Caitlan Butler/News-Times) ( El Dorado News-Times / Caitlan Butler)

EL DORADO — Voters in two south Arkansas counties have decided to keep Confederate monuments on display in public spaces.

In Tuesday's general election, voters opted to keep monuments in place outside the Union County courthouse in El Dorado and the Ouachita County courthouse in Camden.

In Union County on the Louisiana border, nearly two-thirds of voters supported keeping the Confederate monument in place, according to complete but unofficial results. In nearby Ouachita County, more than 70 percent of voters opted to keep their county's monument on display as well.

Dozens of Confederate statues were removed from public spaces throughout the United States following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this year, but many rural areas in the South have resisted the call to take down the statues.

