2021 4-star D-lineman wants to talk to LeBlanc more

Former Maryland defensive line commit Marcus Bradley is looking forward to hearing more from Arkansas defensive line coach Derrick LeBlanc after receiving an offer on Tuesday.

“We’re going to be talking a little more. I want to hear him out about everything to see how interested I really am,” Bradley said.

Bradley, 6-3, 270 pounds, of Gaithersburg (MD) Quince Orchard, pledged to the Terrapins in May and recently re-opened his recruitment. He also holds offers from Florida, LSU, Louisville, Michigan, Georgia and numerous other programs.

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network rates Bradley a 4-star-plus recruit.

“He dominates the middle,” Lemming said. “Shows quick hands and plays hard. He's effective against double teams and does a good job occupying blockers without giving ground. He’s seldom out of position and is a coach’s dream at defensive tackle.”

Bradley recorded 41 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, one recovered fumble and one pass breakup as a junior. He is impressed with LeBlanc.

“He’s a pretty cool dude. I want to talk to him some more and pick his brain a little,” Bradley said.

A school’s defensive scheme, coach and location will play roles in Bradley’s decision. He’s looking to wrap up recruiting in December.

“Hopefully I’m done by the early signing period,” he said.