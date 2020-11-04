7 candidates likely winners in school races

Votes were still being tabulated late Tuesday in the races for a newly established Little Rock School Board, but it appeared that four candidates in two of the races are going to compete in Dec. 1 runoff elections.

The election of the nine-member board heralds the impending return of local governance to a district that has been under state control without a local school board since January 2015.

Michael Mason of Zone 1, Sandrekkia Morning of Zone 2 and Leigh Ann Wilson of Zone 4 were elected to seats on the new board in uncontested races.

Ali Noland, Norma J. Johnson, Greg Adams and Jeff Wood appeared to be headed to victories in their contested races for the School Board in the district that was taken over by the state in January 2015 because six of the district's then-48 schools were in academic distress.

Johnson and Adams are former members of the Little Rock board. Wood is the current chairman of the district"s Community Advisory Board that has acted as a liaison between the district and Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key who acts in place of the school board.

Tommy Branch Jr., and Evelyn Hemphill Callaway from Zone 3 and FranSha Anderson and Vicki Hatter in Zone 6 appeared late Tuesday to be headed to the run-off elections as no one in the races received better than 50 percent of the votes.

[RELATED: Full coverage of elections in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/elections/]

The new board faces the challenges of academic achievement, declining student enrollment and right-sizing the number of school campuses -- all during a global covid-19 pandemic that has resulted in unprecedented numbers of students receiving online instruction and also fueling tensions over safety between district leadership and teachers.

About 10:45 p.m., partial and unofficial returns showed:

Zone 3

Tommy Branch Jr. 1,842

Evelyn Hemphill Callaway 1,661

Monica Wiley 1,389

Michael Sanders 1,256

Zone 5

Ali Noland 5,153

Stuart Mackey 4,080

Zone 6

FranSha' Anderson 2,207

Vicki Hatter 1,702

Lou Jackson 1,036

Chris Kingsby 828

Zone 7

Norma J. Johnson 3,879

Ryan D. Davis 3,429

Zone 8

Greg Adams 5,951

Benjamin R. Coleman Jr. 2,841

Zone 9

Jeff Wood 5,452

Kieng B. Vang-Dings 3,968

Little Rock Superintendent Mike Poore said late Tuesday that he had become acquainted with the candidates in recent weeks and was impressed with their caliber.

Noland, who appeared to be winning the race for the Zone 5 seat said late Tuesday that participation in the election shows that "Little Rock cares a great deal about the future of our public schools.

"Now it is time to focus on working together and giving our community a meaningful voice in decisions that will affect our kids," she said.

[RELATED: Full coverage of elections in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/elections/]

Adams, who appeared to be winning the race for the Zone 8 seat said he was grateful for voter support.

"I look forward to being a part of the new Little Rock School Board," he said, adding, "I commend my opponent, Benjamin Coleman, for the strong commitment and engagement he demonstrated in this campaign."

The new School Board is unlikely to meet before January because of the need for the run-off elections, vote certifications and the administration of oaths, according to Arkansas Department of Education leaders. That first organizational meeting will be to elect officers and draw for staggered term lengths.

The Arkansas Board of Education voted last December to reinstate a school board with conditions until the district exits Level 5/Intensive support category of the state's school accountability system. Those conditions prohibit the new board from changing superintendents, recognizing an employee union for contract negotiations and instigating lawsuits unless there is approval from the Arkansas Education Board.

"In the short term, I expect the new board will work closely with Poore to promote stability and support meeting the Level 5 exit criteria," Key said this week about the shift in district governance.

"In the long term, there are many successes the board can build upon," Key also said. "The district now has a reading curriculum based on scientific evidence of how children learn to read. This is a game-changer for students and for the district overall, and board support is critical for its ongoing success. The professional learning communities process is another area that is having a positive impact in LRSD and will need continued support from the board."

Zone 1

Mason, 62, is an equal opportunity specialist for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and Little Rock School District Community Advisory Board member.

Zone 2

Morning, 27, is an arts in education program manager for the Arkansas Arts Council and a Little Rock School District Community Advisory Board member since September.

Zone 3

Branch, 47, is an adult development director for Friendship Community Care, appointed to the Little Rock School Board in 2012-13 and chairman of the state-created Pulaski County committee to identify partnerships between traditional and charter schools.

Callaway, 69, is a retired, Little Rock School District teacher.

Sanders, 47, is a community resource manager, city of Little Rock Department of Community Programs.

Wiley, 50, is an administrative specialist, Arkansas Department of Health.

Zone 4

Wilson, 35, is a licensed clinical social worker with the Adult Sickle Cell Clinical Program at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

Zone 5

Noland, 39, is an attorney/Arkansas Court of Appeals.

Mackey, 55, is a commercial real estate agent and director of property management at Hathaway Group

Zone 6

Anderson, 54, is chief executive officer, Arkansas State Independent Living Council and an adjunct professor at Webster University.

Hatter, 42, is in an accounting position for a fleet management firm.

Jackson, 64, is a retired teacher and principal, Pulaski County Special School District.

Kingsby, 20, is a part-time college student.

Zone 7

Davis, 39, is director of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock-Children International.

Johnson, 61, is a permits technician for the Arkansas Department of Transportation; a former U.S. Marine; and a Little Rock School Board member from 2011-2014.

Zone 8

Adams, 58, is a program coordinator for the Center for Good Mourning and Staff Bereavement Support at Arkansas Children's Hospital. He was on the Little Rock School Board, 2010-2015.

Coleman, 41, is a real estate professional.

Zone 9

Vang-Dings, 45, is an immunology researcher/assistant research professor at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

Wood, 40, is an attorney and chairman of the Little Rock School District Community Advisory Board, 2016 to the present.