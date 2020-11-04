IDEA ALLEY: Alley Kats share Korean BBQ, soup

Recipes that appear in Idea Alley have not been tested by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

This week's column feature Round II of recipes from Preceptor Psi Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi.

First up, slow cooker short ribs from Sally Goss.

"This dish is perfection," Goss writes.

Korean Barbecue Beef Short Ribs

2 to 4 pounds beef short ribs

¼ cup chopped green onion

¼ cup soy sauce

¼ cup beef broth

1 tablespoon brown sugar

2 teaspoons minced ginger

2 teaspoons minced garlic

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

2 teaspoons Asian sesame oil

2 teaspoons sesame seeds, for garnish

Place ribs in slow cooker.

In a medium bowl, combine the green onions, soy sauce, beef broth, brown sugar, ginger, garlic and pepper. Mix well and pour over ribs. Cover and cook on low for 7 hours or high for 3 to 4 hours or until ribs are fork tender.

Remove ribs from cooking liquid and trim excess fat. Cut rib meat into bite-sized pieces, discarding bone and fat.

Skim off fat from cooking liquid. Stir sesame oil into cooking liquid. Return beef to slow cooker and cook on low for 10 minutes or until mixture is hot. Serve with rice or pasta and garnish with sesame seeds.

■ ■ ■

This hearty soup is from Barbara Boyd.

Polish Sausage and Cabbage Crock Pot Soup

2 cups cubed and peeled potatoes

4 cups finely shredded cabbage

1 carrot, finely shredded

1 large onion, chopped

2 teaspoons caraway seeds, crushed, optional

1 ¼ pounds Polish sausage, cooked, halved lengthwise and cut into ½ inch slices

Salt and pepper, to taste

4 cups chicken broth or water

Place potatoes, cabbage, carrot, onion, caraway seeds (if using), and sausage in the slow cooker. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Add broth or water to cover. Cover and cook on low for 10 to 12 hours or on high for 5 to 6 hours.

■ ■ ■

These cookies from Arline Jackson are made without refined sugar or artificial sweeteners and instead get their sweetness from peanut butter, applesauce, banana and maple syrup or honey. They're also gluten-free, but if preparing these for someone with Celiac disease or wheat allergy, be sure to use certified gluten-free oats.

Peanut Butter-Banana-Oatmeal Cookies

2 cups oats

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground allspice

¾ teaspoon salt

2 /3 cup unsweetened applesauce

2 /3 cup peanut butter

½ cup mashed ripe banana

¼ cup maple syrup or honey

½ dried cranberries OR chopped walnuts

Heat oven to 325 degrees. Grease or line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.

In a large bowl, combine the oats, cinnamon, allspice, salt, applesauce, peanut butter, banana and honey; mix well. Fold in cranberries or walnuts.

Form mixture into balls. Put on cookie sheet and press with a fork. Bake 15 to 17 minutes or until brown.

Makes about 2 dozen.

■ ■ ■

I recently got a phone message asking the best way to clean dirty aluminum pans and the glass on an oven door.

Unfortunately for me, but fortunately for you dear Kats, I have experience with both. As much as I aspire to be, I am not a very good clean-as-I-go cook. It's not uncommon for drips, spills and boil-overs to dry and crust over before I get the chance to clean them.

And on more occasions than I care to admit, I've managed to spill liquid between the panes of glass in my oven door, which requires a good bit of effort to do and to clean. As in McGuyvering a wire coat hanger, a rubber band and a cloth to make a cleaning wand to slip through the vents or disassembling the door to get to inside of the glass. (On my oven that means removing the handle, whose screws are holding the whole thing together. Check your oven's owner's manual for details and look up some videos on YouTube before attempting.)

So what do I use to clean these things?

Baking soda, distilled white vinegar, dish soap and water — although not necessarily together, but you could. It is safe to mix these, unlike other cleaning products you may have on hand.

For most jobs, such as cleaning the outside glass on the stove and the surface of my range (as well as my countertops and microwave door) I use a 50/50 mixture of water and vinegar I keep in a spray bottle. Spray, let soak for few seconds, then wipe with a towel. If it's really grimy, I might scrub it with a melamine foam sponge (aka Magic Eraser), then rinse.

For cooked-on messes, I sprinkle the mess with a bit of baking soda then moisten with the spray bottle to make a paste and gently scrub. If the mess is greasy, I might add a drop or two of dish soap.

For aluminum — including pieces that accidentally get run through the dishwasher — I use Bar Keepers Friend to clean and restore the shine.

Next week: Banana Nut Bread and Pumpkin Squares

Email recipe contributions, requests and culinary questions to: kbrant@adgnewsroom.com