Arkansas connections add to Breeders' Cup

They come from all over the world for the richest weekend in thoroughbred racing.

The Breeders' Cup has attracted 184 horses for the Friday-Saturday racing extravaganza at beautiful Keeneland Park in Lexington, Ky.

While the races will be run under coronavirus restrictions -- no fans, just horsemen will attend -- millions will watch on TV.

With websites such as oaklawnanywhere.com, wagering will run in the tens of millions.

Frank and Judy Fletcher will arrive Saturday at Keeneland and then leave shortly after their filly, Frank's Rockette, takes on the biggest challenge of her life in the Breeders' Cup Sprint.

She's challenging some of the most established sprinters in the world in the $2 million race.

The race is so loaded with talent such as Vekoma and Yaupon that Oaklawn favorite Whitmore is 15-1 on the morning line.

Whitmore is co-owned and trained by Ron Moquett, who grew up in Fort Smith and lives in Hot Springs in a house that is next to the track.

The 7-year-old gelding has started 37 races and won 14, including two this year. He has earned more than $3 million, and yet he's a long shot.

Frank's Rockette is 10-1 despite being the only 3-year-old filly in the race.

Fletcher bred his own highly successful Rocket Twentyone to Into Mischief. What he got was a burner with heart.

She's run 10 times, never been worse than second and has won six times -- including her last four, of which three were graded stakes races.

Her last race at this distance was the Prioress at Saratoga, which she won in 1:08.89.

She will have regular rider Junior Albarado in the irons . If they can break second or third while close to the pace, Frank's Rockette will be dangerous in the stretch.

Fletcher once owned CZ Rocket, who is also in the race, but didn't keep the 6-year-old who is listed at 7-2.

Of course, the $6 million Classic will be the most widely watched race and will feature three Bob Baffert-trained horses. Improbable, Authentic and Maximum Security drew the three outside posts, 8-10.

Baffert has been under scrutiny since two of his horses tested positive for banned substances at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort in May.

He's had at least four positive tests for banned substances this year, including twice with Gamine, who was disqualified at Oaklawn in an allowance race on Arkansas Derby day.

There is some suspicion he is being sabotaged by someone because Baffert doesn't generally make four mistakes in a decade, let alone one year.

His horses will be challenged by Tiz the Law, who is owned by Sackatoga Stable, which has about 35 partners. One is Eric Kordsmeier, formerly of Morrilton who now resides in Florida.

Tiz the Law won the Belmont Stakes, which was the first part of the Triple Crown in this crazy coronavirus year.

Authentic won the Kentucky Derby, the second leg, but was beaten by Swiss Skydiver in the Preakness.

Authentic has dozens of owners through a syndicate.

Swiss Skydiver, winner of Oaklawn's Fantasy Stakes, is the 2-1 second favorite behind Monomoy Girl in the $2 million Distaff.

Monomoy Girl won this race in 2018 but developed colic and missed all of 2019. This is her fourth race this year, and she is 3 for 3.

Both days are filled with great racing, and there are some Arkansas connections that will make it extra entertaining.

Oaklawn cannot bid on the Breeder's Cup because it doesn't have a turf track, and to add one would literally cost millions of dollars.