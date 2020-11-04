Club shares tips for trip planning

Sandy Smith presents the program about Getaways at the Heart-N-Hands meeting. (Special to The Commercial)

The Heart-N-Hands Extension Homemakers Club met recently at the Centennial Fellowship Church in two groups wearing masks and practicing social distancing. Sandy Smith and Delores Kelley presented the program, "Getaway."

The program was opened by members thinking about their favorite getaways and what they enjoyed most about them, as well as locations on their "bucket list," according to a news release.

In planning a getaway, participants should: Do a preliminary budget. Collect ideas on important things they want to see. Count the days that they have planned to travel and approximately how much it will cost. Check prices. Smith and Kelley recommended advanced planning and saving money for the trip.

Heart-N-Hands members have been participating in Walk Across Arkansas, making masks and making blankets for Neighbor-to-Neighbor.

Debbie James, Holiday Foods chairwoman, said that the Jefferson County Extension Homemakers are selling cookbooks,"Unmasking Our Best Recipes for the Holidays."

The cookbooks can be purchased for $5 each by making out checks to Jefferson County Extension Homemakers and mailing them to: Delores Kelley, JCEHC Treasurer, 509 West St., White Hall, Ark., 71602.