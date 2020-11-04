Day's case count sets new high for Russia

A woman wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus enters a subway station in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Russia reported more than 18,000 daily coronavirus cases for a record five straight days. However, authorities have resisted a second lockdown or shutting down businesses despite reports about overwhelmed hospitals, drug shortages and inundated medical workers. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

ATHENS, Greece -- Coronavirus cases hit new daily highs this week in Russia, and Germany and the U.K. announced plans Tuesday to expand virus testing as European countries battled rapidly increasing covid-19 infections and hospitalizations.

Nations reintroduced restrictions to get ahead of a virus that has caused more than 1.2 million deaths around the globe, over 270,000 of them in Europe, according to Johns Hopkins University, and is straining health care systems.

New measures took effect Tuesday in Austria, Greece and Sweden after a partial shutdown imposed in Germany on Monday and tighter rules in Italy, France, Kosovo and Croatia. England faces a near-total lockdown from Thursday, although schools and universities will stay open.

Infections spiked in Russia, where authorities reported 18,648 new cases Tuesday. It was the fifth straight day of more than 18,000 confirmed cases, compared with the country's daily record of over 11,000 in the spring.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=syV5Gvq77l8]

Russia has the world's fourth-highest reported coronavirus caseload with over 1.6 million people confirmed infected, including more than 28,000 who died in the pandemic.

The country lifted most virus-related restrictions this summer, and Russian officials say the health care system can cope. However, alarming reports have surfaced of overwhelmed hospitals, drug shortages and inundated medical workers.

Sweden, where the government skipped the lockdowns other nations adopted for a much-debated approach that kept much of society open, set new nationwide limits on restaurants and cafes, ordering them them to serve only seated customers and with a maximum of eight per table. The Scandinavian country announced local restrictions in three more counties that include Sweden's largest cities.

"We are going in the wrong direction. The situation is very serious," Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said. "Now, every citizen needs to take responsibility. We know how dangerous this is."

Amid the gloom, a partial lockdown in the Netherlands appeared to be paying off; Dutch officials reported the number of new confirmed cases fell 5% to 64,087 in the past seven days, the first decline in weeks.

The fall came three weeks after the government put the nation of 17 million on partial lockdown, including closing bars and restaurants, halting amateur sports for adults and urging people to work from home.

Dutch authorities remain concerned the number of covid-19 patients is putting an unbearable strain on hospitals, and Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced further restrictions Tuesday night.

"It's not going too bad but certainly not good enough. The infection numbers have to go down quicker," Rutte said as he explained that the government was closing cinemas, theaters, swimming pools and museums for two weeks.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/114europe/]

He warned that some regions could be placed under curfews if infection rates do not drop, and warned residents of the Netherlands not to travel abroad until mid-January.

In Britain, the government plans to offer regular covid-19 testing to anyone living or working in Liverpool, a city of 500,000.

"These more advanced tests will help identify infectious individuals who are not displaying symptoms...so they can self-isolate and prevent the virus from spreading," the Department of Health said.

The trial in Liverpool, which has one of the highest infection rates in England with more than 410 cases per 100,000 people, is seen as a test of how Britain might roll out mass testing nationwide.

FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 file photo, a man wearing a face mask walks past a statue of the Beatles, as new measures across the region are set to come into force in Liverpool, England. A half-million people in the city of Liverpool will be regularly tested for COVID-19 in Britain’s first citywide trial of widespread, rapid testing that the government hopes will be a new weapon in combatting the pandemic. The government said in a statement Tuesday that testing will begin later this week at sites throughout the city using a variety of technologies, including new methods that can provide results in an hour or less. Everyone who lives or works in the city in northwestern England will be offered the test, regardless of whether they have symptoms. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

A health worker collects a nose swab sample for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at the Mycorama coronavirus testing facility during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Cernier, Switzerland, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (KEYSTONE/Laurent Gillieron)

A pedestrian wearing a face mask against the spread of the coronavirus, walks on a coastal avenue during the lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Greece's government imposed a localized lockdown on its second largest city of Thessaloniki and the northern province of Serres, after major increases in the number of coronavirus infections there. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

Police officers check documents to ensure that confinement measures due to the coronavirus are upheld in Saint Jean de Luz, southwestern France, Tuesday, Nov.3, 2020. French supermarkets are banned from selling flowers and books but they can still sell baby care products, according to a decree published Tuesday laying out new rules for what are considered "essential" items during a monthlong lockdown effort to slow virus infections and save lives. (AP Photo/Bob Edme)

A chair inside of a sex-workers booth stands empty in Antwerp, Belgium, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Several European countries, including Belgium, are tightening restrictions this week, as authorities across the continent scramble to slow a rapid rise in coronavirus infections that threatens to overwhelm their health care systems. With prostitution banned many sex workers have depleted their savings and are having a hard time affording even basic necessities. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

"Sorry Closed" is written on a piece of paper stuck to the lowered shutter of a closed snack bar in Muenster, Germany, Tuesday, Nov.3, 2020. A four-week partial lockdown has begun throughout Germany on 02.11.2020 to slow down the spread of the corona virus. (Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa via AP)

A pedestrian holds an umbrella as he walks on a coastal avenue during the lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Greece's government imposed a localized lockdown on its second largest city of Thessaloniki and the northern province of Serres, after major increases in the number of coronavirus infections there. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

Medical personnel begin to load a coronavirus patient into a helicopter as they prepare to transfer the patient from the COVID-19 intensive care unit of the CHU Liege hospital to another hospital in Germany, in Liege, Belgium, Tuesday, Nov. 3 , 2020. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)