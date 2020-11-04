Democrats push to control House for 2 more years

The House of Representatives side of the U.S. Capitol is seen on the morning of Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON -- Republicans ousted their first incumbent Democrat but lost two seats they'd held in North Carolina as Democrats drove Tuesday toward extending their control of the House for two more years.

Freshman Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell became the first incumbent to lose on Election Day, falling to Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez in a South Florida district that President Donald Trump lost decisively in 2016. The race saw the two sides spend over $26 million, making it one of the country's most expensive, and seemed to reflect Trump's strength this year among Cuban voters.

Even so, Democrats as expected captured two North Carolina seats vacated after Republican incumbents retired following a court-ordered remapping made the district more Democratic. A vast fundraising edge fueled Democratic hopes that they'd not only retain their House majority but make it larger.

In one noteworthy but unsurprising finish, Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has espoused QAnon conspiracy theories, won a vacant seat in northwest Georgia. Greene has alleged an "Islamic invasion" of government offices. QAnon asserts that Trump is quietly waging a battle against pedophiles in the federal bureaucracy and Democratic Party. Greene has since backtracked from her embrace of QAnon.

Elsewhere, progressive star Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was reelected from her New York City district. And both parties' No. 3 House leaders, Democrat James Clyburn of South Carolina and Republican Liz Cheney of Wyoming, won their contests easily.

Republican Maria Elvira Salazar defeated Democrat Donna Shalala for a House seat in Florida.

Salazar, a Spanish-language television newscaster, won in her second try for the office after Shalala prevailed in 2018.

The district covers much of the central Miami area and has generally been considered Democratic. Salazar criticized Shalala for failing to timely report several stock sales as required.

Shalala previously served as former President Bill Clinton's secretary of Health and Human Services. She also is a former president of the University of Miami and chancellor at the University of Wisconsin.

Democrat Deborah Ross won an open House seat in North Carolina. She's the second Democrat to win an open House seat after a court order required North Carolina to redraw its congressional map ahead of the 2020 election.

Ross was helped by new boundaries in the Raleigh-area district.

The seat is currently held by Republican Rep. George Holding, who announced his retirement last year.

Democrat Kathy Manning won an open House seat in North Carolina over Republican Joseph Lee Haywood.

Manning's victory in the state's 6th Congressional District was expected after a court ordered the state to redraw its congressional map ahead of the 2020 election. Republican Rep. Mark Walker did not seek reelection after the order.

Republican Ronny Jackson won a House seat in West Texas, where he moved after leaving the White House in 2018. The solidly Republican district is currently held by Mac Thornberry, one of six GOP congressmen in Texas retiring this year.

Rising GOP star Madison Cawthorn was elected on Tuesday to represent a North Carolina U.S. House district.

Cawthorn, 25, will be one of the youngest people to ever serve in Congress after his win in the 11th District. He will be filling a vacant seat previously held by Republican Rep. Mark Meadows, who left to serve as Trump's chief of staff. Cawthorn defeated Democrat and retired U.S. Air Force Col. Moe Davis.

Left partially paralyzed from a car accident, he delivered a speech at the Republican National Convention in August during which he stood up from his wheelchair with the help of a walker.

Republican Diane Harshbarger on Tuesday won an open U.S. House seat in northeastern Tennessee, while incumbents held onto the state's remaining eight congressional seats.

The first-time political candidate defeated Democratic candidate Blair Walsingham in a congressional district that has been represented by Republicans since the Civil War. Notably, the win means a woman will join Tennessee's nine-member U.S. House delegation, which had been previously dominated by men.

The night's initial returns offered few surprises, with the scores of both parties' incumbents from safe districts easily reelected. But dozens of hotly fought races remained undecided into the evening.

Republicans were hoping to oust some of the 29 Democrats in districts Trump won in 2016, mostly freshmen, in districts ranging from upstate New York to rural New Mexico.

But nearly all Democratic incumbents in potentially vulnerable districts were outspending their GOP challengers, often by vast margins. Democrats were also aiming millions at Republican-held seats from suburbs in Georgia, Texas and Indiana and even GOP strongholds like Arkansas, western Colorado and Alaska.

Democrats control the House 232-197, with five open seats and one independent. It takes 218 seats to control the chamber.

A larger Democratic majority would make it easier for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to pass party priorities that include expanding health care coverage and creating jobs with new infrastructure projects. After a two-year run as one of her party's most effective counterpoints to Trump, the 80-year-old Pelosi is all but certain to serve two more years running the House.

As in 2018 when they won House control, Democratic ads emphasized pledges to make health care more accessible, preserve coverage for pre-existing conditions. Many Republicans say they want to dismantle Obama's health care law while retaining its coverage for pre-existing conditions, but they've not presented a detailed proposal for doing that.

The pandemic has only amplified Democrats' focus on health care. Trump's statements downplaying the virus' severity have also given Democrats political fodder.

Another GOP disadvantage was that they were defending 35 open seats of lawmakers who didn't seek reelection, resigned or lost party primaries. There were just 13 Democratic-held vacant seats caused by departures, including one death -- Georgia Rep. John Lewis, the civil rights hero.

This year's House elections were projected to cost a record $7.3 billion in spending by candidates' campaigns and outside groups, according to an estimate by the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics. By mid-October, candidates' campaigns alone had reported raising $1.7 billion, another record.

Unfortunately for the GOP, the money wasn't evenly distributed.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez speaks during a protest at PortMiami by workers in the cruise ship industry wanting to return to work, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Miami. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a No Sail Order for cruise ships through Oct. 31 during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn speaks at a campaign rally for Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jaime Harrison on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Orangeburg, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)