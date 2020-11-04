EDITORIAL: Taking it to the streets

Everyone wants to talk about the why of protests, and that's important. People rarely take to the streets over nothing. But increasingly, it seems important to also acknowledge the when and where. Those W's are getting less attention than they deserve.

The one place protests and demonstrations should never take place is a highway. Cars traveling 70 miles per hour don't mix well with human bodies standing in the way. This year, protesters blocking traffic belonged to the Black Lives Matter camp and President Trump's supporters. And over the weekend, we saw reports out of Texas that showed Trump supporters in trucks herding a Biden bus down the highway. Oh, Lord.

Whether you're blocking traffic in Minnesota, Texas or New York state, it's wrong, and it's dangerous. No purpose is defensible enough for stopping motorists, some of whom might be in the middle of an emergency. Or for road-raging a campaign bus. Democrats, Republicans, Libertarians, Green Party voters--none have any right or claim to clogging highways, interstates or bridges. It's becoming a troublesome habit that needs to be broken. Protest on city streets or sidewalks. Keep the interstates clear.