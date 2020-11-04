Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Elliott says she will concede to Hill: 'I want to see every vote canvassed and counted'

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 12:41 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption U.S. Rep. French Hill and state Sen. Joyce Elliott are shown in these file photos.

Democratic state Sen. Joyce Elliott said Wednesday afternoon that she would call Republican U.S. Rep. French Hill and concede the race.

With 325 out of 392 precincts reporting, unofficial returns showed:

Hill 149,742

Elliott 122,203

A Democrat hasn't held the seat since U.S. Rep. Vic Snyder of Little Rock retired in January 2011.

The Central Arkansas district includes Pulaski, Saline, Faulkner, White, Perry, Conway and Van Buren counties.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT