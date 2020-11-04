Elliott says she will concede to Hill: 'I want to see every vote canvassed and counted'

U.S. Rep. French Hill and state Sen. Joyce Elliott are shown in these file photos.

Democratic state Sen. Joyce Elliott said Wednesday afternoon that she would call Republican U.S. Rep. French Hill and concede the race.

With 325 out of 392 precincts reporting, unofficial returns showed:

Hill 149,742

Elliott 122,203

A Democrat hasn't held the seat since U.S. Rep. Vic Snyder of Little Rock retired in January 2011.

The Central Arkansas district includes Pulaski, Saline, Faulkner, White, Perry, Conway and Van Buren counties.