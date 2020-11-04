Extension of UAFS tax sees resistance at polls

FORT SMITH -- Sebastian County voters were on track to reject a proposed 10-year extension of a 0.25% county sales tax during a special election on Tuesday.

Revenue from the tax -- which was approved by voters in 2001, took effect Jan. 1, 2002, and ends Jan. 1, 2022 -- goes to the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith.

With all 117 precincts reporting, according to the secretary of state's website, unofficial returns were:

Against 26,068

For 20,107

UAFS Chancellor Terisa Riley said on Sept. 21 that the university takes in, on average, about $6 million per year with the sales tax. This constitutes about 8% of the university's annual budget.

Going into the election, Riley's concern was that if the university did not have the revenue from the sales tax over the next 10 years, some of the maintenance and operations of the campus and some of the capital assets would not be maintained at the level that they have, and the university would have to make some "very strategic cuts." An increase of the university's tuition and fees was another potential outcome.

Arkansas Act 1087 of 2013 gave UAFS the authority to request a sales-tax extension, with the Sebastian County Quorum Court approving an ordinance calling the special election on May 26. It states that before the sales tax, between 1965 and 2001, county voters supported UAFS, and its predecessor Westark College, through property taxes.

The proposed extension garnered both advocates and detractors within Sebastian County. Among its supporters was the group Friends of UAFS, which launched the All In 4 UAFS campaign to promote it. The Sebastian County Quorum Court also passed a resolution supporting approval to extend the tax by county voters during its regular meeting Oct. 20.

The measure faced organized opposition in the form of the Citizens Against Unfair Taxes. Fort Smith attorney Joey McCutchen announced the group's creation during a news conference in October.

The 0.25% tax is part of the 1.25% Sebastian County sales tax, which is included in Fort Smith's current tax rate, according to the city's finance department. The total rate is 9.75% when the 6.5% Arkansas and 2% city sales taxes are taken into account.

Rachel Putman, associate director for strategic communications at UAFS, said via email on Oct. 28 that, in the event that the sales tax was not extended, the university would be able to ask the Quorum Court for a special election to be scheduled between now and September as long as it follows all required deadlines. The extension must be approved by voters at least 90 days before Jan. 1, 2022. Any and all votes must take place and be finalized no later than September.