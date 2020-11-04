Fayetteville mayor wins reelection; two incumbents, two new faces coming to council

Coreena Sananikone, a first time voter, gestures to her sister Tuesday, November 3, 2020, after casting her ballot at the voting center at First Church of the Nazarene in Springdale. Tuesday was the general election. Check out nwaonline.com/201104Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery.(NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Mayor Lioneld Jordan will serve a fourth term.

Jordan faced challengers Tom Terminella, Ron Baucom and William Harris. Terminella and Baucom also ran in 2016 against Jordan. Jordan led with Terminella coming in second.

Complete but unofficial vote totals were:

Baucom ... 721 (2%)

Harris ... 1,967 (5%)

Jordan ... 24,346 (68%)

Terminella ... 8,973 (25%)

Jordan, 67, has served as mayor since 2009. He said he wanted to oversee the more than $226 million in bond projects voters approved last year with another term. Projects range from roads, trails and parks to building a new police headquarters, fire stations and an arts corridor downtown. He also expressed a desire to continue preserving green space and to have city facilities run entirely on renewable energy by 2030.

Terminella, 54, has long worked in the city's real estate and development market. He ran an unsuccessful campaign for mayor in 2016. Terminella said he still had issues he wanted to address, such as revitalizing empty storefronts, bringing business to the city and keeping the city's financials in check. He said he had heard from several residents who felt the city was divided, and that he could be the candidate to bring people together.

Baucom, 63, is a lifelong resident of the city who described himself as a conservative Christian. He is a self-employed financial adviser who said he wanted to keep the city's budget in check. He said he ran to focus on public safety and to take care of elderly and low-income residents. He came in third place in the 2016 mayoral race, behind Jordan and Terminella.

Harris, 73, is retired from oil work in Oklahoma and author who has written an autobiographical work and novels about Jesus Christ. He said he wanted to build library annexes and an Olympic-sized swimming pool to serve residents. Harris served a combined 20 years in prison stemming from his time as part of a Communist group he has since renounced.

A candidate in a municipal election with more than two challengers can win outright with a majority, which is 50% plus one vote. Or, a candidate can win with 40% of the vote by being ahead of the second-closest candidate by at least 20%. Otherwise, the two top vote-getters compete in the Dec. 1 runoff.

The base salary for the mayor is set at 5% more than the average salaries of each chief and department head reporting to the mayor. Jordan makes $131,352 annually.

Council members earn $1,042 per month and serve four-year terms.

Ward 1

The race to represent the south part of town is going to a runoff.

Pedro Fimbres Jr., D'Andre Jones, Oroo Oyioka and Tanner Pettigrew threw in their hats for the Ward 1 seat being left by Sarah Marsh, who did not seek reelection. Jones and Pettigrew held the top two spots.

Complete but unofficial vote totals were:

Fimbres ... 1,577 (20%)

Jones ... 3,108 (38%)

Oyioka ... 988 (12%)

Pettigrew ... 2,413 (30%)

Jones, 47, works in social work and touted his activism on issues affecting minority populations, as well as his experience working with city officials.

Pettigrew, 28, is a sales manager for Rausch Coleman Homes and said he wanted to use his professional experience to tackle affordable housing.

Fimbres, 39, owns his own concrete companies and said he wanted to bring an entrepreneurial spirit to the council and scale back development regulations.

Oyioka, 50, hails from Nairobi, Kenya, and said he wanted to give back to the city he loves by focusing on better parks, schools and roads.

Ward 2

The longest-serving City Council member won another term.

William Chesser challenged Council Member Matthew Petty for his seat to represent downtown.

Complete but unofficial vote totals were:

Chesser ... 2,272 (36%)

Petty ... 4,075 (64%)

Petty, 36, has served on the council since 2009 and is a self-employed planning and real-estate development professional. He cited dealing with climate change and the covid-19 pandemic among his top priorities.

Chesser, 45, is a science teacher at Fayetteville Virtual Academy who ran unsuccessfully for City Council in 2012. He said he wanted to provide voters a fresh face and to take a balanced approach with land-use decisions.

Ward 3

The incumbent council member won overwhelmingly Tuesday to continue serving the northeast part of town.

Council Member Sarah Bunch was challenged by Peter Tonnessen in Ward 3.

Complete but unofficial vote totals were:

Bunch ... 7,464 (77%)

Tonnessen ... 2,235 (23%)

Bunch, 57, is a real-estate agent elected to the council in 2016 who said she wanted to continue to bring a balanced voice to discussions over local issues.

Tonnessen, 69, a frequent speaker at City Hall, said he had grown increasingly displeased with the local government and that he wanted to trim the budget to essential services.

Ward 4

A pediatric occupational therapist will take over for the council member appointed in 2017 to serve the west part of town.

Adam Fire Cat, Holly Hertzberg, Kyle Smith and Paul Waddell all vied for the Ward 4 seat. Hertzberg and Smith held the top two spots.

Complete but unofficial vote totals were:

Fire Cat ... 764 (8%)

Hertzberg ... 4,846 (51%)

Smith ... 3,013 (31%)

Waddell ... 933 (10%)

Smith, 40, teaches math at Har-Ber High School and said he wanted to continue to focus on responsible urban growth, environmental friendliness and fiscal responsibility.

Hertzberg, 25, got her doctorate in occupational therapy this year from Arkansas State University and said she wanted to promote active lifestyles and the health and well-being of residents.

Waddell, 35, said he wanted to curtail an overrun of infill building in the city and preserve historical and green areas of town.

Cat, a longtime busser who ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2008 and followed with unsuccessful bids for City Council in 2010, 2012 and 2018, said he wanted the city to adopt single-stream recycling and a balanced budget.

Ron Baucom

Pedro Fimbres Jr.

Adam Fire Cat

William Harris

Holly Hertzberg

D'Andre Jones

Oroo Oyioka

Tanner Pettigrew

Matthew Petty

Kyle Smith

Tom Terminella is a candidate for Fayetteville Mayor. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 Visit nwaonline.com/200806Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

Peter Tonnessen

Paul Waddell

Sarah Bunch