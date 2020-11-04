OPINION | Gadgets & Gizmos: Vermont Rolling Pins & Co. Cake Stands

Vermont Rolling Pins and Co. cake stands (Handout photo via The New York Times)

Vermont Rolling Pins & Co., which makes and sells more than a dozen kinds of rolling pins, has added hand-turned wooden cake stands to its inventory. They're ample, 10 or more inches in diameter, and are available in cherry, maple or walnut. The company's line of rolling pins has just been expanded as well, with the addition of a mattarello, a long, narrow pin for making pasta.

For more information, visit vermontrollingpins.com.

Cake stands, $105 to $205, pasta pin (mattarello), $125 in maple or cherry, $130 in walnut